Scarlett Johansson Steps Out With A Mysterious New Love Interest

In between her constant stream of blockbuster film roles, Scarlett Johansson is finding time for a personal life as well, which seems to be including a new beau. The Avengers: Infinity War star has been spotted out and about with a new friend and, to judge by the hand holding, he’s more than a platonic companion.

Scarlett Johansson Has A New Boyfriend And He’s Not An Actor

People reports that Ms. Johansson has become entangled in a complicated relationship indeed. The actress is now dating entertainment lawyer Kevin Yorn, but it has been shared that Scarlett is also Yorn’s client. Regardless of the potential problems this could cause down the line, sources say Johansson and Yorn are happy together.

A source revealed that Scarlett and Kevin have known one another for several years and there has been an attraction between the two for some time. Over time, their attraction for each other has grown and the source says Johansson and Yorn dating is something that has developed naturally over time.

Previously, Scarlett was involved with Saturday Night Live’s Colin Jost. The former couple went public when they were seen kissing at an SNL afterparty in May.

In March, Scarlett Johansson filed for divorce from Romain Dauriac, but the insider says the divorce has nothing to do with her current relationship with Yorn. Ms. Johansson didn’t kindle a romance with Yorn until recently.

Ghost In The Shell Star Scarlett Johansson Opens Up About Her Troubled Childhood

Life may be good for Scarlett right now. She has her role as Black Widow in Avengers: Infinity War to look forward to on a professional level and she has a romance budding with Kevin Yorn, but Ms. Johansson reveals that life wasn’t always so kind. Movie Pilot reports that Johansson comes from a big family and, during her childhood, they had to rely on welfare for their survival.

On top of the financial burden of trying to raise four children in a low-income home, Scarlett recalls that her parents were struggling to keep their own relationship from falling apart as well.

“My mom tried to be as much as a buffer as possible with that experience,” said Ms. Johansson. “But by the time my twin brother and I came around, I think my parents’ marriage, it had a lot of strain.”

Eventually, Scarlett’s parents divorced and the family was divided. Ms. Johansson reveals that she and her twin brother remained in New York with their father, while Scarlett’s mother took her other two siblings to live in California.

