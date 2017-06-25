‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Star Amanda Stanton Hits It Off With One Of JoJo’s Guys, Promises She Won’t Get Engaged

Bachelor in Paradise star Amanda Stanton has returned to Mexico to resume filming the summer reality series with most of the original cast. One year after she got engaged to Season 3 contestant Josh Murray, Amanda is single and ready to mingle in Paradise.

Although the 27-year-old single mom of two tells E! Online that she joined the cast to “have fun” and “meet some new people,” there is word that she may already hit it off with a guy from JoJo Fletcher’s season of The Bachelorette.

Amanda is one of more than a dozen contestants who producers sent home after production was halted earlier this month. Now that the sexual misconduct investigation has been closed, most of the cast is back on the set in Sayulita, Mexico.

Stanton tells E! that she flew back to start filming the show on Wednesday, June 21. Many of the contestants who will appear on the premiere were scheduled to arrive between Wednesday and Sunday, with more cast members expected to show up on the Paradise set as the season progresses.

Unless Amanda is eliminated before filming wraps up on July 5, she won’t be spending the Fourth of July holiday with her girls. However, she may be seeing fireworks in Paradise if things heat up with one of JoJo’s guys.

According to Reality TV World, Amanda “hit it off” with Well Adams before filming was halted. Wells, who appeared on JoJo’s season of the Bachelorette, reportedly took over for Jorge the Bartender this season and is tending bar in Paradise.

That doesn’t mean he’s not going to have a chance to date, but his main role is to pour drinks and give advice to the cast. However, if the reports about Amanda’s budding relationship with Wells are true, perhaps fans will see them leave Paradise as a couple.

Whether Amanda is interested in Wells or not, there’s one thing she made perfectly clear before she flew back to Paradise — she does not want to get engaged on the show.

Stanton tells Us Weekly that she “learned a lot” from her experience on Bachelor in Paradise last year. Although she says she doesn’t regret getting engaged to contestant Josh Murray last year, it’s not something she’d do again. Considering filming for the show only lasts about three weeks, that sounds like a good plan.

“The best case scenario is I meet someone and then we go home and date in real life. I’m not looking to get engaged at all this time. Just taking things slow.”

Bachelor in Paradise Season 4 premieres August 8 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

