‘Roseanne’ Reboot: Chuck Lorre Says Trump Is Not The Reason The Revival Sitcom Will Be Popular

If you have the impression that the Roseanne reboot will be extremely anti-Trump, Roseanne Barr is not the only person to reassure fans that it is creatively impossible to try to solely focus an entire show on politics in that way.

Adding to the argument that the Roseanne reboot is unlikely to be about real life in general is a former writer of the show, Chuck Lorre.

On June 24, The Inquirer published an interview with Chuck Lorre, and he explicitly stated that sitcoms do not reflect real life, and he used shows he has written for since Roseanne as a personal reference.

Despite the fact that it is unlikely that Roseanne will talk about excessively about Trump in the new reboot, this could be disappointing to fans. Hollywood Reporter was one of the first to point out that Roseanne fans were excited to see if the 2017 reboot would talk about Trump.

Part of this excitement was based on a June 12 press interview when ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey told the media at the Banff World Media Festival that she was not sure about which themes Roseanne Barr would talk about in the reboot.

Regardless, Channing Dungey added she did not know if Roseanne would mention Trump in the new series, but Dungey said Roseanne would definitely be speaking “very honestly” in the Roseanne reboot.

The idea that Roseanne will be speaking candidly on a range of topics is something that writer Chuck Lorre describes as being the reason she drew so many fans in her first seasons of the show.

For example, in his interview with Inquirer, Chuck Lorre stated that shows like Roseanne succeed because, “We all love the extraordinary actors [in them]… great actresses who can do everything, not just comedy. Melissa McCarthy and Billy Gardell in Mike & Molly are great comedy leads.”

Speaking of great comedy leads, Roseanne actor, John Goodman, has been so successful since the show’s finale on May 20, 1997, that he is literally being resurrected for the reboot.

In the original Roseanne, John Goodman’s character, Roseanne’s husband, Dan Conner, died of a heart attack, and left the show in a permanent cliffhanger.

Although Roseanne fans would welcome any details about how John Goodman will be resurrected for the Roseanne reboot, recent interviews reveal few clues.

For example, in an interview with CBS with John Goodman about his movie role with Bruce Willis for Once Upon A Time In Venice, updates about the Roseanne revival were requested.

John Goodman had few details to share about the Roseanne reboot except everyone is going to be in their 60’s instead of their 40’s, and he also stated the following.

“I have no idea where we are going to pick up or what our circumstances are. I don’t know if we still own the house… It’s just going to be totally new from the last time we left these guys.”

[Feature Image by Mark Mainz/Getty Images]