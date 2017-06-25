Watch Cricket Live Stream: West Indies Vs. India, 2nd ODI — After Washout, Teams Hope Rain Allows Play Sunday

In an ODI cricket series that was bound to be anticlimactic after a dramatic ICC Champions Trophy finish five days earlier, West Indies and India failed to complete their first ODI on Friday, but now the second match will live stream from Queens Park Oval as both teams hope to avoid another no-result. Rain, however, remains in the forecast for Port of Spain on the Caribbean island of Trinidad.

In fact, forecasters see an 80 percent chance of showers settling in on Sunday afternoon. The only question is whether the downpour will be severe enough to call off whatever remains of the match at that point, or if the two squads will be able to get the game in, even if in a shortened format under the Duckworth-Lewis scoring method.

India, who are hoping to jump from second place to the top of the International Cricket Council one-day rankings, got off to a fast start in the first ODI before the rains came, with openers Shikhar Drawn and Ajinkya Rahane — the latter filling in for Rohit Sharma who was given the day off — combining for a century stand before Rahane was caught out by Windies Captain Jason Holder off a slow ball from Alzarri Joseph.

Dhawan was bowled LBW by Devandra Bishop before India skipper Virat Kohli stepped in for 32 not out when the rains halted play. India were left at 199 for three after just more than 39 overs. West Indies never got the chance to answer.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the second West Indies-India ODI on Sunday, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article.

First ball is scheduled for 9 a.m. Atlantic Standard Time at Queens Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, on Sunday, June 25. Fans in India can watch the match starting at 6:30 p.m. India Standard Time, while in the United States, that start time will be 9 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 6 a.m. Pacific. In the United Kingdom, cricket fans can catch the live stream starting at 2 p.m. British Summer Time.

Watch highlights of the ultimately washed-out first West Indies vs. India ODI in the video below, courtesy of Willow TV.

Here are the expected teams for the second ODI — assuming that rain allows play to proceed.

West Indies: 1 Evin Lewis, 2 Kieran Powell, 3 Shai Hope (wicketkeeper), 4 Jonathan Carter, 5 Jason Mohammed, 6 Roston Chase, 7 Jason Holder (captain), 8 Ashley Nurse, 9 Alzarri Joseph, 10 Devendra Bishoo, 11 Miguel Cummins.

India: 1 Shikhar Dhawan, 2 Ajinkya Rahane, 3 Virat Kohli (captain), 4 Yuvraj Singh, 5 MS Dhoni (wicketkeeper), 6 Kedar Jadhav, 7 Hardik Pandya, 8 Kuldeep Yadav, 9 R Ashwin, 10 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 11 Umesh Yadav.

West Indies and India have not played a completed ODI match in the Caribbean in four years, but can the two squads manage to get through Sunday’s second ODI of their five-match series without rain calling a halt to the proceedings? The Windies need the series to be played in order to lock down a direct qualification place in the 2019 Cricket World Cup in England. India need to right their ship after a stunning loss to arch-rivals Pakistan in the Champions Trophy Final followed by a rift between coach and captain that resulted in the sudden resignation of that coach, Anil Kumble. But will the weather allow either side to take a step toward those goals?

To find out, watch the second West Indies vs. India ODI cricket match live stream from Queen’s Park Oval ground in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, using one of the following online streaming options.

In India, cricket fans can catch the West Indies Vs. India Second ODI live stream via SonyLiv, by clicking on this link.

The most sure-fire way to watch the West Indies Vs. India One Day International cricket match via live stream in the United States is through Willow TV, which is available via this YouTube link. Fans can also use The Willow app for mobile devices or on Willow TV’s own site, accessible by clicking here with a monthly subscription fee.

There are also a few legal ways to watch Willow TV for free. Some promotional offers make it possible to watch the all-cricket network, including Sunday’s West Indies vs. India second that was planned as five ODI cricket matches. Check out the offer available at this link. The best bet, however, would be the seven-day free trial of Sling TV’s International Sports Package, which includes Willow. Information on that offer which can be cancelled without charge after the match can be found at this link.

In the United Kingdom, cricket fans can stream the match via Sky Sports Go, which is available with a Sky Sports subscription at this link.

[Featured Image by Ricardo Mazalan/AP Images]