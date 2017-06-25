Ryan Reynolds Hits The Gym To Prep For ‘Deadpool 2’ Scenes

Ryan Reynolds is getting pumped for his return as Deadpool in a very literal sense, as he hits the gym with his fitness trainer. Reprising his role as the title character for Deadpool 2 means that Reynolds will have to firm up and squeeze into his trademark black and red outfit once again.

Deadpool 2 Star Ryan Reynolds Hits The Weights

Don Saladino is known among Hollywood circles as one of the more prominent “superhero” trainers, and as People reports, he’s now turning his efforts towards getting Ryan Reynolds into shape. Hoping to get the Deadpool 2 actor back into peak condition for the new film, Saladino shared a video of himself overseeing Reynolds’ recent abs workout.

In the video, Ryan is doing what Don describes as “reverse crunch with a lift,” which is intended to primarily work out the ab muscles. The fitness trainer reveals that Reynolds is expected to do three sets of 15 repetitions, but adds that the lifts can be discontinued, as the exercises become harder to perform.

“Lie on the floor or a decline bench. Make sure to keep your lower back flat,” writes Saladino in describing the routine. “Pull your legs towards your torso and then drive your legs to the ceiling. Always stay under perfect control. Try not to use any momentum.”

Dropped by X-Mansion. Looked closely for Beast's lawn bombs before taking well deserved nap. A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) on Jun 17, 2017 at 12:41pm PDT

Is Ryan Reynolds Trying To Compete With Josh Brolin?

As Entertainment Tonight shared, Josh Brolin is joining the cast of Deadpool 2 as Cable, and in preparation for that Marvel character, Brolin has been spotted working out. In fact, Reynolds himself caught Josh pumping up at the gym, possibly hoping to get the drop on Deadpool with his new buffed physique.

Ryan took a picture of Brolin working out and posted it with a side-by-side picture of another body builder, though Reynolds claimed to be in that second picture, himself. On the left, Brolin seems to struggle with his weights, as the body builder on the right smiles and flexes his considerable muscles.

“On the right, you can see me doing some light flexing while being silly in my dressing room,” Mr. Reynolds adds to the caption. “I have a long way to go still.”

There’s no denying that actors take their superheroes very seriously in spite of Ryan Reynolds jesting at Josh Brolin’s expense. Both actors are prepping for their Deadpool 2 scenes and hoping to amp up their Marvel games, which leaves just one question.

When will Morena Baccarin hit the gym?

#tbt sweltering in NYC. Wish I was back in Cali. Photo by @mrbenmckenzie A post shared by Morena Baccarin (@baccarin.morena) on May 18, 2017 at 7:56am PDT

Deadpool 2, starring Ryan Reynolds, Josh Brolin, and Morena Baccarin, will hit theaters on June 1, 2018.

[Featured Image by Paul Marotta/Getty Images]