‘American Horror Story’: Sarah Paulson Talks About The Possibility Of Leaving The Show

American Horror Story is about to enter Season 7, and fans couldn’t be more excited about the direction the series is taking. However, after seven seasons is star Sarah Paulson getting tired of doing the show? The actress recently weighed in on the possibility of leaving the franchise.

According to Gold Derby, Sarah Paulson absolutely adores American Horror Story and it’s creator Ryan Murphy. However, the actress, who is beloved by fans reveals whether or not she’s getting tired of doing the show after seven years in.

Paulson recently revealed in an online interview that she’s loves doing American Horror Story, and the fact that the series in an anthology just keeps her coming back for more. The actress reveals that playing a new character each and every season is exciting for her. In fact, Sarah loves doing the show so much that she claims they’re going to have to “drag” her out “kicking and screaming” if they ever want to let her go. Paulson goes on to say that she’s very privileged to have a part of the series and it’s something that she does not take lightly.

“People are always asking me if it gets boring and if I want to do something else. They’re gonna have to drag me out of there kicking and screaming! It’s too exciting.” As for playing a new character every single year, she adds, “It’s an incredibly privileged place to be in, and I don’t take any of it lightly.”

Meanwhile, Sarah Paulson will sometimes pull double duty on some of Ryan Murphy’s other shows such as Feud, where she portrayed actress Geraldine Page, and American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson, where she took on the part of lawyer Marcia Clark, a role which won her an Emmy, Golden Globe, SAG Award, Critics’ Choice Award, and a TCA Award all in the same year.

As for American Horror Story Season 7, Sarah Paulson is staying mum on the new season. While fans already know it will be based around the 2016 Presidential election, not much else is known about the upcoming episodes. What the actress did reveal was that the season has been “harrowing” for her, revealing that she’s never been so physically and mentally exhausted in her life.

Evan Peters, Adina Porter, Cheyenne Jackson, Billie Lourd, Leslie Grossman, Billy Eichner, and Colton Haynes will all be joining Sarah Paulson during American Horror Story Season 7 this fall.

