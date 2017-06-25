Blac Chyna Was Involved In A Scary Car Accident In L.A.: White Rolls-Royce Rear-Ended By Suspected DUI Driver

Blac Chyna was involved in a scary crash in Los Angeles with a suspected DUI driver early on Saturday, June 24. According to TMZ, she was driving at about 2:30 a.m. along Laurel Canyon Boulevard in the Studio City neighborhood of Los Angeles County, about 30 minutes’ drive from her Calabasas home, when a black SUV rear-ended her white Rolls-Royce.

Hollywood Life reported that the front of the black SUV that rear-ended Blac Chyna’s car was severely damaged. The front was smashed up to the driver’s seat, and the driver might have been injured. Thankfully, however, Blac Chyna was not hurt in the accident. Her white Rolls-Royce sustained only very minimal damage. An image of the crash scene posted online showed only a minor dent on the rear right corner of the white Rolls-Royce

Blac Chyna appeared to have been in the company of a male friend when the accident happened, according to the Daily Mail, but the friend might have arrived at the scene after the accident.

The 29-year-old Rob & Chyna star was later seen sitting in the back of an ambulance where paramedics checked her for possible injuries due to the accident. Witnesses said that Chyna, dressed in a halter top, looked alert and was sitting up looking out the window of the ambulance while she was being checked. The paramedics detained her for about 45 minutes while checking her to ensure that she did not need to go the hospital.

They eventually released her after they were satisfied that she was okay. She was reportedly driven away from the crash scene in another car while LAPD officers detained the other driver. Witnesses said that law enforcement officers suspecting a case of DUI conducted tests on the driver.

It was uncertain whether any arrests were made, according to Hollywood Life.

https://t.co/DOwhUgZVSO Blac Chyna Rear-Ended in Car Crash and Checked Out in Ambulance https://t.co/PylPhIx2hj — Anthony Rose (@ardadecounty1) June 25, 2017

The scary incident comes soon after media reports that Blac Chyna and her on-and-off fiance Rob Kardashian, 30, were back together and that their relationship was heating up once again as they worked out outstanding issues..

Chyna reportedly celebrated Father’s Day with Rob and their 7-month-old daughter Dream, according to Us Weekly.

Blac Chyna rear-ended in car crash, assessed by paramedics for 45 minutes. Details: https://t.co/GeedWWu5uT pic.twitter.com/TMKTuj1Cet — EntertainmentTonight (@etnow) June 24, 2017

Chyna and Rob were spotted with Dream at Disneyland last week. She also has a son with her ex-boyfriend Tyga, named Cairo.

“Everything isn’t always going to be peaches and cream. If it is, then it’s fake. I’m in it for the long haul,” The Keeping Up with the Kardashians guest star said in an interview with Cosmopolitan earlier this year. “I feel like everything isn’t going to be perfect, but I know we love each other and we’re fighting for each other, and the people we surround ourselves with are rooting for us. It makes everything much easier.”

Chyna’s BMW was involved in a crash in 2015. Chyna’s friend who was driving the car at the time fled the crash scene and Chyna was later sued for allowing the friend to drive the car.

[Featured Image by Greg Doherty/Getty Images]