NCIS Season 15 Coming, Wins International TV Audience Award At 2017 Monte-Carlo Festival

If you are excited about NCIS Season 15, you are not alone anywhere in the world. As it appears, if you are a fan of NCIS, you might be part of one of the latest and largest international fanbases — and this has been proven for the third time in four years.

Although Americans have hundreds of shows at their fingertips, they are not the only ones that love the television drama NCIS with a passion.

In fact, in their PR Newswire press release from June 20 about winning the Monte-Carlo Festival award, NCIS‘ parent company, CBS, reported that “over 47 million viewers worldwide watched NCIS in 2016.”

Adding to this, CBS points out that NCIS won the 12th International Television Audience Award for a Drama TV Series for the third time in the past four years.

The data was collected by a third-party to determine the winner, and it is estimated that their sample size includes 61 countries and 3 billion viewers.

In America, NCIS has been the most-watched television drama winner for eight years in a row since 2009.

Many international NCIS fans may be happy their favorite television show won a big award, but those same NCIS fans may not have heard of the 57th Annual Monte-Carlo Festival.

According to Hollywood Reporter, adding NCIS to their awards ceremony was no surprise to those in the industry since this was an important year for the Monte-Carlo Festival.

Namely, in order to gain worldwide notoriety, the Monte-Carlo Festival actively started “refocusing on star power” in order to compete with the nearby Cannes Festival.

Refocusing on star power means a departure from independent productions and shining a light on shows like NCIS that have truly captured a worldwide audience of fans.

Unfortunately, there may be a lot of twists in upcoming NCIS plots that fans will need to discuss on social media. For example, Jennifer Esposito announced in June that she was leaving NCIS before Season 15, according to Deadline.

In their exclusive, Jennifer Esposito said she decided to leave NCIS for a role on Showtime’s The Affair as Nina Solloway. After NCIS, Jennifer Esposito will also work with John Travolta in the Speed Kills movie as main character Don Aronow’s wife.

Hidden Remote points out that, while CBS has not announced the official air date and time slot for NCIS Season 15, it can be assumed that it will follow a pattern similar to NCIS Season 14.

In other words, it is likely CBS will put NCIS Season 15 in the Tuesday at 8 p.m. timeslot, and it is also probable to assume that the first episode of NCIS Season 15 will premiere on Tuesday, September 26, 2017.

[Feature Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]