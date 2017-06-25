Miley Cyrus Embraces Her New Image: ‘I Feel Like I Have Respect’

The days of watching Miley Cyrus self destruct on stage are gone, leaving fans of her wild antics and body baring parades to look elsewhere for their entertainment. The Glastonbury Katy Perry concert, for example. Meanwhile, Ms. Cyrus has found her place in life and, as she now shares, she loves how that makes her feel.

Between “Malibu” And The Voice, Miley Cyrus Earns Public Respect

As Rolling Stone shares, Miley made an appearance on Lorraine and spoke with host Ross King about the changes she has made in her life in recent years, from giving up marijuana to eliminating the sexual antics from her live performances. All of the changes Cyrus made were aimed at rebranding herself as the kind of artist she could be proud of and, as she now reveals, it has also helped her earn the respect of her critics.

In effect, Miley says she no longer needs to prove herself, which was something she felt was important earlier in her career. Through working with her charity, Happy Hippie, and joining the cast of The Voice, Ms. Cyrus has been able to present a new version of herself and fans have been eager to accept this new Miley Cyrus.

The artist adds that reshaping her life has brought her a feeling of contentment that she has never before experienced.

Miley Cyrus Isn’t Hiding From Her Past

While she’s definitely gone through some changes in her life, Entertainment Tonight reports that Miley doesn’t feel she’s tried to deceive her fans. She’s just changed, matured and embraced a new broader sense of herself. Cyrus adds that her real fans have stayed with her and found as much to love in the new version of herself as they loved about her previous incarnations.

“I think that makes me have more freedom in my music, because I feel like I can really just be myself and my fans are so accepting of me,” adds Ms. Cyrus.

Miley adds that she knows she’ll always have haters, particularly those unwilling to expend the effort to look deeper at who she is rather than judging her from the outside.

Also covered in her interview with Ross King came the topic of the “weird” label Ms. Cyrus has attracted through her years in the public eye and it’s a term she still embraces. While much has changed in her life, Miley openly admits that there’s much about her that will never change.

“I’m weird for many reasons. I think I feel genderless, I feel ageless,” says Miley Cyrus. “I’m just a spirit soul, not divided by human being, even animals. There’s no me and them and there’s no us and you. I just want to be nothing.”

[Featured Image by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images]