‘Bachelorette’ Rachel Lindsay Says She ‘Can’t Wait’ To Have Babies

The Bachelorette star Rachel Lindsay can’t wait to have children and she’s not keeping her desire to start a family a secret. The Dallas attorney has confirmed that she got engaged when the season finale was filmed back in May. Although the final rose ceremony won’t air until August 7, Rachel is already talking about starting a family.

On Saturday, Rachel posted an Instagram photo (below) that shows her snuggling with her sister’s newborn son. She captioned the photo, “I love my new little nephew and clearly so does Copper!!! #HendrixZane #babyfever #familygoals #cantwait”

Clearly, Rachel’s nephew is prompting her to think about her future with the man who won her final rose. Moreover, she’s thinking babies — and why not?

“Baby fever” is one of the hashtags Rachel used in the caption of her Instagram pic, in addition to “family goals” and “can’t wait.”

So, does this mean Rachel Lindsay and her final pick will reveal their wedding date on the Bachelorette: After the Final Rose special that airs after the August 7 finale?

That’s where things get a little confusing. After all, Rachel told the Hollywood Reporter last month that she is in no rush to get married. She said that she wants to get to know the guy she’s engaged to and wasn’t rushing to the altar.

But that doesn’t mean she can’t have babies. Or, if she wants to wait until she gets married, it’s a great topic to discuss with her groom-to-be. Considering Rachel is 32 and the guy she is rumored to pick is a few years older, it wouldn’t come as a big surprise if they are both thinking about starting a family sooner than later.

For now, the couple has to meet in private to talk about their future plans. Although Rachel got engaged in May when the Bachelorette was filming, the season is still airing on TV. Until the finale airs on August 7, the couple is only allowed to see each other during visits that are arranged by the show’s producers.

Although they can’t see each other every day, Rachel tells the Hollywood Reporter that they “communicate with each other all the time.”

Fans will have to wait until the August 8 After the Final Rose special to find out what the couple’s plans are for starting a family and if they plan to marry before or after they have children.

Watch The Bachelorette on Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

