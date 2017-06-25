Paris Jackson Gets New ‘Applehead’ Tattoo In Tribute To Michael Jackson Ahead Of Anniversary Of His Death

Paris Jackson has gotten some new ink and it’s in tribute to her late father, the King Of Pop. Paris showed off the new tattoo on her foot on Instagram and it says Applehead, which was one of Michael Jackson’s pet names for the people in his life whom he loved.

In the caption she wrote some very touching words to honor the “Billy Jean” singer.

“With every step I take, you lift my foot and guide me forward. Love you.”

This isn’t the first time that Paris Jackson has gotten a tattoo in tribute to her dad. In her interview with Rolling Stone, she confessed that she has 10 tattoos that are related to him. The last one she got says “Queen of My Heart” in Michael Jackson’s handwriting.

The timing of the tattoo is especially poignant when you remember that Paris posted the photo a couple of days before the anniversary of his death.

“He’s brought me nothing but joy,” she said in the magazine. “So why not have constant reminders of joy?”

She also talked about the emotional relief she gets from new tattoos.

“The craftsmanship of tattoos will always be a controversy. Some people like them, some people absolutely hate them. I appreciate art, I always have, especially when that art means something to me.”

with every step i take, you lift my foot and guide me forward. love you ???? A post shared by Paris-Michael K. Jackson (@parisjackson) on Jun 23, 2017 at 6:44pm PDT

Paris has a troubled past. During her early teenage years, she attempted suicide and she recently revealed that she was sexually assaulted when she was younger.

“I don’t see a dark past anymore. My scars and past of self-hatred have been covered by loving marks, creativity, ingenuity and depth,” she said. “Sure, I will always carry my past with me, but I see ink as a way of changing for the better, always improving. They represent strength for me.”

A post shared by Paris-Michael K. Jackson (@parisjackson) on Jun 18, 2017 at 9:05pm PDT

Although the 19-year-old model and actress has dealt with a lot in her young life, she says that she sees herself as a fighter.

“I’ll always keep fighting and encouraging others to stay strong. We all go through hell every now and then but it makes us the warriors of love we were meant to be.”

Based on the moves she’s recently made in her career, it definitely seems like Paris has grown from her past struggles. She’s recently signed to IMG Models, was named the new face of Calvin Klein, and got her first Vogue cover. She’s also tested out her acting skills on Star.

What do you think of Paris’ new tattoo and her tribute to her father. Let us know in the comments section below.

RELATED POSTS ON INQUISITR

Paris Jackson Shows Off Sexy Bra In ‘Vogue Australia’ Fashion Spread

Michael Jackson’s Daughter Paris Jackson Modeling In Hollywood Causes Fashion Industry Shift

Paris Jackson Confused For Homeless Person On Set

Former Child Star Claims He’s Paris Jackson’s Biological Father, Says Michael Jackson Was ‘Scared’ Of Women

[Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images]