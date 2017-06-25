Johnny Depp Partied With Old Pal Liam Gallagher At Glastonbury Music Festival 20 Years After ‘Be Here Now ‘

Johnny Depp has been letting his hair down at Glastonbury, with his old musician friends. Depp attended a special party thrown by Liam Gallagher formerly of Oasis. Not only are Liam and Johnny long time pals but Depp can be heard playing slide guitar on the 1997 Oasis album, Be Here Now according to an MTV article from the time.

Johnny Depp and Liam Gallagher had quite the reunion at Glastonbury. The old friends had not seen each other in over a decade since Liam’s Oasis days, so they quickly made up for lost party time.

Liam Gallagher threw an enormous party, Oasis style, ordering 40 bottles of vodka, ten cases of beer, and five magnums of champagne according to the Mirror. An enormous teepee style tent was erected on the Glastonbury premises to house Gallagher’s massive party. It was no small gathering.

Johnny Depp found himself a spot on the side of the stage earlier that day to listen to his pal Liam Gallagher perform. Johnny and Liam had a reputation for being quite the “hell-raisers,” when they were together back in Oasis’ heyday, according to sources for the Mirror.

Johnny Depp and Liam Gallagher partied well into the night at Glastonbury, perhaps reminiscing about days gone by and having a laugh.

Apparently, Johnny Depp was a Caribbean pirate long before Jack Sparrow ever graced the screen. Back in 1997, Johnny Depp and Liam Gallagher met up, perhaps by chance on the lovely Caribbean island of Mustique to discuss Johnny recording on the Oasis album Be Here Now.

Liam Gallagher hung out on the Island of Mustique with Johnny Depp in 1997, and talked about music, along with Gallagher’s wife and Depp’s ex-girlfriend Kate Moss who are also old friends. This is important because, as Gallagher explained to Depp, Liam does not play slide guitar, but Johnny does. It was thus arranged for Depp to play on a track for Gallagher’s upcoming album.

Johnny Depp recorded the slide guitar part for “Fade In-Out,” for Oasis’ 1997 album Be Here Now, so the story of their meeting on Mustique was a historic moment, which started out as a chance meeting. It’s great to recall it 20 years later as Liam and Johnny reunite at Glastonbury.

Of course, Liam Gallagher’s story of Johnny Depp’s part on Oasis’ Be Here Now doesn’t stop there. No, both the Gallagher brothers know how to tell a story. Liam told MTV, there were scheduling complications.

“So the problem was, he came to London to record it, but he couldn’t do it, cause he was doing, I don’t know, I can’t remember what he was doing at the time.”

Johnny Depp did not let Oasis down though. Apparently, he found a way to record his part, on a cassette. Who has seen one of those in years? Back in 1997 though they were quite commonly used.

“So we only have it on cassette from this little portable machine we brought along… so the slide guitar solo is actually from, the first part of that song is actually from the tape, and then the bit where the drums come in is from the bit we recorded in the studio.”

Johnny Depp and Liam Gallagher, 20 years after recording Oasis’ Be Here Now, are back together at Glastonbury 2017. How fantastic is that?

Liam Gallagher’s story of Johnny Depp playing slide guitar on Oasis’ Be Here Now is an amazing bit of music trivia, and so is their reunion at Glastonbury.

