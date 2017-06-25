‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For The Next Two Weeks: Nick Spills Victor Secrets – Kevin Takes A Risk

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the next two weeks from June 26 (Monday) through July 7 (Friday) reveal that Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson) is increasingly concerned about her mother Dina Mergeron (Marla Adams) but isn’t certain Graham Bloodworth (Max Shippee) is that troublesome. Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) is worried about Graham’s influence and tasks Bardwell (Judith Chapman) to seduce Graham and discover his secrets. Gloria doesn’t like Jack pimping her out but finds Graham pretty charming. Gloria says Graham isn’t a bad guy.

Jack vs. Victor over Nikki

Y&R spoilers reveals that Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) wants to know why Jack is lurking around Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott). Jack is worried about Nikki’s MS relapse, but Victor is in the dark about her medical issues. Jacks says the pressure from Victor over the benefit is bad, but Victor won’t listen. Nikki takes off on Monday, leaving Victor just a note, but she’ll be back soon. Victor grills Tessa over Nikki.

Since Jack just broke things off with Gloria, perhaps he’s making room in his life for renewed romance with Nikki since he senses something is off with Nikki and Victor. Young and the Restless spoilers say that by mid-week, Jack will smell weakness at Brash & Sassy because of the lawsuit and moves to take advantage. The following week, Y&R spoilers reveal that Jack will tell Victor that he’ll take care of Nikki if Jack won’t.

Newman family secrets revealed

On Monday, June 26, Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) tells Sharon Newman (Sharon Case) that Victor helped Adam Newman (Justin Hartley) get out of jail. Sharon is shocked at what the Newmans are hiding. The following week, Nick’s concern for his mother ramps up. Y&R spoilers say the week of July 4, Nikki worsens and Jack is there to comfort his ex. Victor sees them together and is enraged, according to The Young and the Restless spoilers.

Some Y&R fans are upset at the recycled Nikki, Jack, and Victor love triangle, but it seems to be heating up nonetheless. Once Victor’s Chloe secret spills out, there may be no future for Nikki and Victor. Chelsea Newman (Melissa Claire Egan) gets business advice from Victor, making Nick uncomfortable. Nick sees his dad trying to leverage Chelsea against him. Nick drops the “L” word on Chelsea on Monday, June 26, and she tells him she loves him, too. But both are keeping secrets that could tear this new love apart!

PHOTOS: Sneak Peek At Next Week, June 26-30. Cane asks Lily for forgiveness. https://t.co/ZwshEAGE8P #YR pic.twitter.com/2HpghORGh6 — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) June 24, 2017

Juliet collapses, Lily outraged

On Monday, Cane has harsh words for Hilary Curtis (Mishael Morgan) say Y&R spoilers from Soap Central. Hilary tells Cane she knows he slept with Juliet and is shocked he lied at the deposition. Cane annoys Hilary so much that she decides to throw her support 100 percent behind Juliet and she still has another incriminating video she can air. At the same time. Devon Hamilton (Bryton James) throws some shade on Cane while talking to Lily Ashby (Christel Khalil). Devon isn’t so sure Cane has clean hands.

Lily confronts Juliet Helton (Laura Allen) at the GCAC bar based on Cane Ashby’s (Daniel Goddard) continued lies. A moment later, Juliet collapses, and some Y&R rumors are swirling that she’s pregnant, but that doesn’t seem too likely given the time lag since the Tokyo tryst and the question of whether Lily and Cane ever had sex that night or just passed out in a drunken haze. By Thursday, June 29, Lily knows the truth. The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of July 3 say Cane and Juliet will have a bitter argument.

Today on #YR, newly revealed evidence could incriminate Cane and ruin everything. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/Uj9bRSijNx pic.twitter.com/GFwFdWTaDs — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) June 22, 2017

Jill wants Phyllis gone

Next week, Jill Abbott (Jess Walton) and Colin Atkinson (Tristan Rogers) are back, according to Y&R spoilers. Jill is upset to find that Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) has moved in with Phyllis Abbott (Gina Tognoni). Jill expected to come home and find Billy reunited with Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle). Jill is infuriated and is ready to meddle in her son’s life – as usual! Y&R spoilers say Billy is between a rock and a hard place. Given Jill’s heart condition, Billy doesn’t want to stress his mother unduly.

But on the flip side, he doesn’t want to give up Phyllis. Jill decides she has to reunite Billy and Victoria after she watches Billy and Phyllis in a steamy make-out session. Colin is no help in this matter since he has to deal with his son’s problems. Colin offers advice, but Colin is shady, so maybe Cane should run the other way. Jill also faces off with Dina next week, according to The Young and the Restless spoilers from Soaps She Knows.

Kevin and Chloe return!

The week of Monday, July 3, The Young and the Restless spoilers predict that Dina will share some news that troubles Ashley. Cane and Juliet have some fireworks that could ignite secrets. Devon and Neil Winters (Kristoff St. John) throw a big party for their business venture, and that means Dina should be part of their celebration. Devon threatens Cane next week over Cane’s cheating and lies. Jordan Wilde (Darnell Kirkwood) is waiting in the wings to make a move on Lily once she’s done with Cane. Jordan tells Chelsea next week that he’s crushing on Lily.

Y&R spoilers tell us we finally get more scenes with Kevin Fisher (Greg Rikaart) and Chloe Mitchell (Elizabeth Hendrickson). Kevin and Chloe will make a permanent exit soon as both actors will leave Y&R for good. Kevin takes a big risk, but will it be a move to bring Bella to meet them in Louisiana? Kevin is determined to find a way for their family to be together away from Genoa City. There is a lot of action coming soon according to these The Young and the Restless spoilers for the next two weeks.

