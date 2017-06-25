Melania Trump Steals Show At Steven Mnuchin’s Wedding In Pink J. Mendel Silk Chiffon Gown: Where To Buy

Melania Trump and Donald Trump attended Treasury Secretary Steven Mnunchin’s wedding on Saturday evening. Even though the lady of the hour was Mnunchin’s new bride, Scottish actress Louise Linton, Melania Trump definitely stole the show.

For the special occasion, the first lady wore a custom J. Mendel silk chiffon gown (pictured below). The soft pink gown was floor length and featured a pleated overlay at the bodice. Melania paired the pretty pink number with a pair of Manolo Blahnik pumps. As far as her hair, the first lady opted to stay in tune with her everyday look of long, flowy waves. Her makeup appeared to be very soft and natural, careful not to overshadow the simplicity of the look.

Since the photos were published online, users on social media have started trying to figure out where they could purchase a gown identical to Melania’s. Unfortunately, for the people looking to channel Melania’s regalness, her gown was custom made and isn’t available to purchase online. That said, similar looks from J. Mendel’s ready-to-wear line can be purchased from Lyst, according to the Daily Mail UK.

Though Melania Trump definitely turned heads, she wasn’t the only Trump who dazzled at Steven’s wedding. Donald Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, also attended the ceremony with her husband, Jared, and fit right in with the bride’s theme.

Wow! #FLOTUS looking glamorous in a pale pink gown tonight! Update: this is by J. Mendel. Will update with pix!???? A post shared by White House Wardrobe (@whitehousewardrobe) on Jun 24, 2017 at 4:55pm PDT

Ivanka was also pretty in pink, in a floor-length pink gown, which was quite similar to Melania’s in structure. Instead of allowing her blonde locks to flow free, Ivanka sported a simple updo that allowed for a few loose tendrils of hair to frame her face.

#firstdaughter #trump #ivankatrump #jaredkushner A post shared by Being Trump (@trump_style) on Jun 24, 2017 at 7:31pm PDT

The blushing bride, Louise Linton, wore a custom pink wedding dress by Ines Di Sant and had her bridesmaids in peach-colored ensembles. As the Daily Mail pointed out, both Melania and Ivanka could have easily been apart of the wedding party with their pink numbers. It’s not clear if Ivanka and Melania were given a dress code to adhere too, or if it was an accident that their gowns coincided with the wedding’s theme.

What it is clear that these looks will be added to the ever-growing list of style wins for the Trump women.

What do you think of Melania Trump’s latest look? Do you think that it tops the blue number that made rounds earlier this week? You can sound off in the comment section below.

[Featured Image by Pool/Getty Images]