Trump Supporter Kyle Courtney Dumps ABC News Via Billboard, Says ABC Spreads ‘Too Much Misinformation’

A Texas businessman and known Donald Trump supporter is getting viral attention for the stunt he pulled in his hometown in support of the U.S. President. And that stunt was to announce his “breakup” from ABC News over the network’s frequent coverage of allegations that the Trump campaign and Russian officials teamed up to rig the 2016 elections.

According to a report from The Blaze, the billboard was purchased this month by Kyle Courtney, a businessman from Boerne, Tex. who wanted to express his feelings about what he thinks is ABC’s biased news coverage of Trump’s purported link to the Russian government. And in a few short words, he stated on the billboard his feelings of disgust, and desire to stop watching ABC after years of faithfully supporting the network.

“ABC News: I grew up with you. We are through. The Russians didn’t elect Donald Trump. I did.”

Kyle Courtney’s willingness to pay for a billboard, as well as the visibility of his statement, had garnered attention from local news outlets in Texas, but it was earlier on Saturday when he became even more of a celebrity among Trump supporters, thanks to his appearance on Fox & Friends.

Support #KyleCourtney Man renounces network news, shows support for Trump with large billboard https://t.co/HmQ8mBGGgn — Joe Schmuck (@Shakeyacres) June 24, 2017

When asked by co-host Abby Huntsman about why he had put up the billboard, Courtney said that ABC News had shown him “too much misinformation,” hence his decision to publicly announce his withdrawal of support for the network.

“I’ve been around awhile and I think I know the truth when I see it, and I think I know when someone is trying to pull the wool over my eyes.”

Trump supporter Courtney added that mainstream media tends to ignore average, everyday people such as himself, suggesting that they pay too much attention to people from big cities when it comes to their news coverage.

“It’s as if they never leave New York City. But there’s a lot of America out here. There are a lot of people who we don’t feel like they represent us.”

Prior to his Fox & Friends appearance, Kyle Courtney issued a statement to the Huffington Post, expressing a similar sentiment about ABC News having “lost touch with America and forgotten the working man.” He went on to accuse mainstream media in general, and not just ABC, of being in cahoots with the Democratic Party, and of issuing reports meant to convince people to push for Donald Trump’s impeachment.

“I’m not asking anyone to boycott the Democratic Party. I’m not in the brainwashing business, but the liberal media is,” said Courtney.

Although Courtney’s “breakup billboard” is expected to be up for the next two months or so, he added to the Huffington Post that he’s planning to start a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds that would allow other Trump supporters to let their voices be heard through the exact same means — by putting up a billboard just like he did.

[Featured Image by Sisacorn/Shutterstock]