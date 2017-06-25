Twins Haley And Emily Ferguson Joining ‘BiP’ Season 4 Cast

Haley and Emily Ferguson are heading back to Bachelor in Paradise this summer. Just weeks after the finale of their Bachelor spinoff, The Twins: Happily Ever After, aired on Freeform, the twins will reportedly join the BiP cast now that filming has resumed.

Fans who watched the twins on their Freeform show will recall that both girls revealed that they have boyfriends. So, why are they heading to Paradise?

Die-hard Bachelor in Paradise fans know that singles from previous seasons of the Bachelor and the Bachelorette join the cast in hopes of finding a love connection. However, it’s clear that not everyone who goes on the show is single. Corinne Olympios admitted that she had a boyfriend back home when she agreed to join the BiP Season 4 cast.

When Corinne was sent home in the midst of the sexual misconduct scandal, her boyfriend, Jordan Gielchinsky, told E! News that she had his “unwavering loyalty and support” despite the fact that she had sexual contact with contestant DeMario Jackson.

So, back to Emily and Haley. It’s not clear if they are still in a relationship with their boyfriends. If they are still dating, perhaps they are heading back to Bachelor in Paradise to keep us entertained. After all, they are funny, and after the DeMario-Corinne debacle, a little levity on the show would be welcome.

Who's watching Men Tell All tonight!????? Tune in for a new preview of #BachelorInParadise ! Oh and Happy Birthday to the legend @chrisbharrison ???????? #Twinning #GroupHug #TheBachelorette #MenTellAll A post shared by Haley Ferguson (@hfergie11) on Jul 26, 2016 at 12:36pm PDT

Whether they are looking for love or not, there may be another reason Emily and Haley are returning to Paradise. Their good friend, and BiP Season 3 castmate, Amanda Stanton is part of the Season 4 cast.

Fans will recall that the twins warned Amanda about Josh last season, so perhaps they will arrive in Paradise to make sure their friend makes wise choices when it comes to forming a relationship with one of this season’s guys.

Tomorrow is the big day for the people that have changed my life for the better @laurenbushnell & @higgins.ben ???? Make sure to tune in tomorrow to @freeform for the season premiere of @benandlaurentv ❤️???????????? A post shared by Haley Ferguson (@hfergie11) on Oct 10, 2016 at 10:49am PDT

Although the Hollywood Reporter states that twins Haley and Emily will appear on the show, it’s not clear when they will arrive in Mexico.

The twins are not on the initial list of 16 cast members released by ABC, so it’s possible that they will show up on an episode that airs after the Bachelor in Paradise premiere.

Are you looking forward to seeing Emily and Haley in Paradise? Watch the season premiere on August 8 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC?

[Featured Image by ABC Television Network]