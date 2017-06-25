Ashley Graham Applauded For Not Wearing Makeup While Traveling

Ashley Graham is proving to be the ultimate body positive advocate as she went makeup free while flaunting her famous curves at JFK airport.

The 29-year-old was spotted at the airport this week wearing form-fitting yoga pants and no makeup as she put her natural beauty on display. The Daily Mail reported on Ashley’s outing as the plus-size model was photographed on Thursday.

Graham paired a loose-fitting black shirt with her leggings as she flaunted a makeup free look during her travels.

“Fresh-faced Ashley looked relaxed as she showed off her curves in her form-fitting leggings.”

Ashley didn’t shy away from showcasing her curves as she proudly walked through the airport letting her natural beauty show.

“Her skin tight black leggings brought all the attention to her amazing curves as she sashayed through the airport like it was a catwalk.”

Daily Mail readers took to commenting on the article as they gave kudos to Ashley for showing her confidence. Some fans said Graham looks amazing in her airport attire and thanked her for being a role model to curvier women.

Another reader called her a “true beauty” as they expressed their support of her fresh-faced look. The photos were also shared to Instagram, where fans weighed in on Graham’s look.

@theashleygraham #ashleygraham #airportstyle A post shared by Ashley Graham fan page (@ashley.graham.2) on Jun 23, 2017 at 8:38am PDT

Ashley was once again called inspirational as her no makeup look took social media by storm. One commenter even said the model is a “real life woman” as she continues to show her ‘flaws.’

The body positive advocate is no stranger to posting photos depicting cellulite and dimples as she works to promote acceptance amongst women of every size. Prior to her makeup free airport outing, Graham posed in a swimsuit from her collaboration with Swimsuits For All.

Finally feels like summer☀️???????? Shop this Shiatsu Swimsuit, link in bio. @swimsuitsforall #ashleygrahamxswimsuitsforall A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Jun 11, 2017 at 10:04am PDT

In the photo, she looks sexy and confident as she stands atop a couch. Ashley also does not try to hide or edit out any imperfections she may have. Because of this, she has been applauded as one of the faces of the body positive movement.

However, Graham does have to deal with internet trolls leaving hateful remarks just as much as she receives praise. One Instagram user told her she’s “disgustingly fat” as they commented on her June 11 swimsuit post. But Ashley does not let the haters get her down.

Instead, she embraces them just as much as she embraces her body. ABC News reported on Graham hitting back at the haters as she stated she doesn’t want to waste her time on the negativity.

“Why waste time and energy spewing negativity? Let’s worry about our own bodies. My body is MY body. I’ll call the shots.”

[Featured Image by Cindy Ord/Getty Images]