Convicted Child Sex Offender Is Legally Allowed To Live Next Door To His Young Victim

Oklahoma resident Danyelle Dyer is fighting a legal war against the sex offender who violated her safety as a child, and now her peace of mind as an adult, by being able to legally live right next door to his victim.

CNN noted that the 21-year-old college student is battling a legal loophole that rightly bans those convicted of sexually assaulting a minor in Oklahoma from living near spaces where children congregate (such as schools), but not from neighborhoods where their accusers do the same.

As it just so happens, Dyer now resides several feet away from ex-convict Harold Dwayne English, Dyer’s step-uncle — and the man who molested her at age 7.

“I had never been exposed to anything like that,” Dyer mentioned of the experience she suffered through 14 summers ago when English, a man who had previously and unknowingly been convicted of sexual crimes involving a minor, first came to visit Danyelle and her family in Bristow.

“I didn’t know [what he was doing] was bad,” she continued, “until he told me not to tell [anyone].”

Going against English’s selfish wishes, Dyer bravely told her family and the man was ultimately arrested and charged with assaulting the young Danyelle, which sent him to prison for nearly two decades.

Danyelle’s father relayed to CNN the deep pain he felt from learning that his own blood-sibling had hurt his daughter in such a horrible way.

“I would rather look down the barrel of a gun than relive the time I had to look into my 7-year-old daughter’s eyes as she struggled to tell me what had happened to her,” Mr. Dyer said to the news network.

The New York Post added that following English’s release from prison in June, the convicted sex offender was questionably allowed by a judge to move back into his mother’s, and coincidentally, Danyelle’s grandmother’s home permanently in a residence that is about “100 yards” away from where Dyer, now the mother of her own 7-year-old daughter, now lives.

“If I look outside [my window], I can see my grandmother’s entire house,” Danyelle remarked of the view and her unwanted neighbor.

Assuming that English was breaking the law by living so close to Danyelle, Dyer and her family said that they reached out to several law enforcement officers and lawyers for advice, who all told them versions of the same truth: There was nothing that could legally be done to force the sex offender away from the home that just so happened to be right next to Danyelle’s.

“My mom called and told me that we can’t stop [him from living there],” Danyelle noted.

Be that as it may, Dyer and her dad were able to work out separates plans to warn other parents and neighbors in the area about the assumed, new danger now living on their street.

For the younger Dyer’s part, Danyelle informed her Facebook followers of the sex offender’s presence in their neighborhood by posting a screen grab of English’s profile from the Oklahoma State Sex Offenders Website on her social media profile.

“Meet my abuser and my new neighbor,” Danyelle wrote along with the screen shot of English.

Dyer’s dad, in turn, purchased several huge street signs that now hang around the neighborhood with English’s full name and address, with an added warning to parents to mind their children a little more than they usually do.

“They were very supportive and most of them have children and they don’t want him around,” Dyer said of his neighbors’ gratitude for sharing the information about English.

Both Dyers are now said to be working with a state representative to introduce a new bill that will protect the victims of child sex offenders from having to worry about the possibility of an abuser, one day, also being their next-door neighbor.

“It’s because of my father that I am strong enough to fight this battle,” Danyelle said of her biggest supporter, adding, “he has always taught me to take a negative situation and turn it into a positive one to help others.”

Mr. English refused to talk to CNN reporters when they phoned the sex offender for his take on his next-door neighbor’s claims and current actions against him.

