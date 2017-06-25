‘GOT’ Star Peter Dinklage’s Passion Project ‘My Dinner With Herve’ Now Filming

Filming just began on HBO movie My Dinner with Hervé. This project was first mentioned by Peter Dinklage in 2012 in the New York Times. It also stars, Jamie Dornan (50 Shades of Grey), Mireille Enos (World War Z, The Catch) Oona Chaplin (Game of Thrones) and Harriet Walter (Babel, Atonement).

My Dinner with Hervé is about a night in 1993 when journalist Sasha Gervasi had with actor Hervé Villechaize, who would sadly kill himself soon after. Gervasi went on to realize that his exchange with Villechaize could have been his suicide note.

“He interviewed Hervé right before he killed himself,” Dinklage told The New York Times of the project back in 2012. “…After he killed himself, Sacha realized Hervé’s interview was a suicide note,” as reported in Yahoo Movie news.

Villechaize was a French actor of mixed Filipino and English ancestry who was born with proportionate dwarfism. He is most known for staring as Nick Nack, an evil henchman in James Bond film The Man with the Golden Gun and as Tattoo, Mr. Roarke’s assistant on hit ABC series Fantasy Island that ran from 1977-1984. He also won over younger fans as the title character in the Shelly Duvall’s Faerie Tale Theatre episode Rumpelstiltskin in 1982. In addition to acting, he was also as a painter.

He shot himself on September 4, 1993 in his North Hollywood home. He left an actual suicide note where he wrote that he couldn’t take being in pain any longer.

The film is written and directed by Gervasi, the journalist who actually had that life-changing interview and struck up a friendship with him. The story was written by both Gervasi and Sean Macaulay. The producers include Gervasi and Dinklage as well as Jessica de Rothschild, Ross Katz, Richard Middleton and Steven Zaillian.

Peter Dinklage will be seen again on HBO’s Game of Thrones as Tyrion Lannister on July 16 has said that as much as he loves this character, he wants to go on to do new things including screenwriting.

“I do not want to play another Tyrion Lannister, even though he is the best character I’ve ever played,” he added. “I am not interested, I have to move on to something else, I have to enjoy being an actor” he said to KGMI.com.

