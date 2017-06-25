The ‘Game Of Thrones’ Cast Sing ‘I Will Survive,’ But Can Jon Snow Sing?

If you are going slightly mad with the countdown to the Season 7 premiere of HBO’s Game of Thrones, here’s something fun to fill your time. YouTube channel Sung By Movies has put together the cast of Game of Thrones singing Gloria Gaynor’s “I Will Survive.”

It has been a busy week for HBO as they get ready for the Season 7 premiere of Game of Thrones on July 16. A new trailer was released, as well as new Season 7 posters of all the main characters emblazoned with the tagline, “Winter is here.”

While fans have been eagerly dissecting the new trailer and posters, Sung By Movies has been studiously working away at something a little more entertaining and a lot less stressful than checking out all the Reddit theories on Game of Thrones and analyzing the crumbs HBO has released in regard to Season 7.

Instead, Sung By Movies has released a clip called “Gloria Gaynor — ‘I Will Survive’ (Sung by Game of Thrones) #10.” That’s right, the characters from Game of Thrones are singing the iconic Gloria Gaynor song.

But how does that even work?

Sung By Movies releases songs that have been mashed together using clips from movies. This is their 10th attempt and, so far, is the only one that is based on a TV show. Previously, each song has contained a mashup of words taken from a group of songs. For example, their version of Ben E. King’s “Stand By Me” is created using dialogue from 57 romantic movies. Their Christmas clip of “Jingle Bells” uses 61 Christmas movies spliced together to create the song.

Now, they have ambitiously decided to tackle one of the biggest shows on television. But is it any good?

Well, for starters, the video clip is hilarious because Sung By Movies has managed to collect the cast of Game of Thrones saying all of the words of “I Will Survive” and spliced it together with the original music from Gloria Gaynor’s song. It is hard to imagine just how long this would have taken them.

Along with this, the title of the song “I Will Survive” is the perfect song choice for a show that seems more intent on making sure the characters don’t actually survive.

Then, if that isn’t enough, Joe has thought long and hard about the lyrics of “I Will Survive” and applied their own Game of Thrones-inspired take on the lyrics.

“At first I was afraid I was petrified — pretty much every relationship Sansa has had” is one such analysis of the lyrics.

“But now you’re back from outer space — clearly this is Jon Snow coming back from the dead” is another.

You can view the characters of Game of Thrones singing Gloria Gaynor’s “I Will Survive” below.

Season 7 of HBO’s Game of Thrones will premiere on July 16, 2017.

