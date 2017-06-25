‘Ghost Adventures’ To Air New Haunting Episode ‘Upper Fruitland Curse’ And Zak Bagans Gives Museum Update

Ghost Adventures returns Saturday night with another all new episode. Lead investigator Zak Bagans, along with, Aaron Goodwin, Jay Wasley and Billy Tolley are heading to a Navajo Indian reservation located in New Mexico. To be more exact, the Ghost Adventures crew will be investigating in Upper Fruitland, New Mexico for this all new lock-down investigation. During this investigation, Zak and the boys will interview a family who has been terrorized by whatever entity is haunting their property and perhaps other parts of the reservation.

The Travel Channel shared an inside sneak peek into Saturday’s episode in which Zak revealed a little about what the crew will be facing as they try to come in contact with the evil that has been terrorizing this family. Bagans reveals that being on a reservation presents a variety of possibilities because of different beliefs associated with this culture. Zak says the culture and this region has many beliefs to include a variety of evil spirits, demons and skin-walkers.

Zak reveals that the evil entity that is haunting this land has even sent the father in this family to the hospital. The gentleman still has no answers as to what caused his symptoms on this particular day and could not explain what had happened to him once at the hospital. He revealed in that moment he could not walk or breathe very well. They think this was possibly evil causing his terrifying symptoms.

Check our my first exclusive look inside my "The Haunted Museum" opening soon in downtown Las Vegas! http://vegasseven.com/2016/10/27/zak-bagans-haunted-museum-puts-bizarre-display/ A post shared by Zak Bagans (@realzakbagans) on Oct 27, 2016 at 10:52am PDT

Zak goes on to share that while it seems this family is being attacked by this evil, the most horrifying event happened to the son, Ryan and also his sister Holly. Ryan tells Zak he recalls one night in a trailer outside their home where what he describes as a child with a fast shaking face, he says “smeared,” was holding him down on the bed. Ryan’s arms were crossed across his chest as he saw this terrifying childlike figure. Two other family members, including Holly, share with Zak they also saw this same faceless child.

Aaron Goodwin took to Instagram to share a photo and also share that tonight’s investigation took him down for awhile. Goodwin said he couldn’t breathe during this investigation. Tonight’s episode looks to be terrifying and intense as Zak, Aaron, Billy and Jay try to figure out what is haunting this family and help them be rid of the demonic activity that is terrorizing this area.

Took my boy Post Malone to The Haunted Museum… Creepy cab driver in the Haunted Cab A post shared by Zak Bagans (@realzakbagans) on Jun 11, 2017 at 1:41pm PDT

Aside from still doing new lock-downs, Zak has been working hard on getting The Haunted Museum ready to open in Las Vegas, Nevada. Fans have been waiting patiently for Zak to share when they will be able to visit the museum. Zak took to Twitter to share a new update. According to Zak himself, The Haunted Museum is possibly just days from finally opening its doors so fans can see the terrifying objects Bagans has collected.

If visiting Las Vegas and you are a Ghost Adventures fan, Zak’s Haunted Museum will be a must see stop near the strip. In the meantime, don’t miss Zak and the rest of the Ghost Adventures crew Saturday nights on the Travel Channel as they air all new episodes.

[Featured Image by Ethan Miller/Getty Images]