‘Stronger’ Trailer Stars Jake Gyllenhaal And Tatiana Maslany In An Emotional Story Of Loss And Triumph

Stronger tells the story of Jeff Bauman, a survivor of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing, which has been adapted from Bauman’s own memoir. In Stronger, Jake Gyllenhaal gives a heart-wrenching performance as Jeff, while Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black) brings Jeff’s former girlfriend, Erin Hurley, to the screen. Together, Gyllenhaal and Maslany prove there are more challenges facing survivors of a catastrophe than most people may ever know.

Jake Gyllenhaal Takes A Hit At The Boston Marathon Bombing In Stronger

For Jeff Bauman and Erin Hurley, the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing was just the beginning of their troubles and, as Variety shares, Stronger takes audiences behind the headlines to experience the aftermath firsthand. When two bombs were detonated at the Boston Marathon, three people were killed and hundreds of others were injured, leaving Boston and the rest of the country devastated.

As one of those left injured, Jeff Bauman lost both legs up to the knees, leaving him forever scarred and struggling to reclaim his life. Bauman’s memoir details that journey, revealing that his struggles were as emotional and psychological as they were physical.

Directed by David Gordon Green (Our Brand is Crisis), Stronger is based on Bauman’s book of the same name. Clancy Brown joins the cast as Jeff Bauman Sr.

Tatiana Maslany Plays A Frustrated And Guilt-Ridden Erin Hurley In Stronger

Shared by Entertainment Weekly, the first trailer for Stronger focuses on the relationship between Erin and Jeff, following the Boston Marathon bombing. As the Stronger video alludes, this couple’s relationship was already strained due to Bauman’s history of broken promises and a failure to provide support for Erin’s running competitions. At one point in the teaser, Maslany’s character points to the dark irony that this was the one race Jeff actually attended.

Later in the Stronger trailer, Gyllenhaal and Maslany come together in a heated confrontation, as Gyllenhaal’s character finally lets his feelings spill out. When Maslany accuses him of never keeping his word, Jake’s character responds by exclaiming that he was at the race for her, suggesting he might not have been injured at all, otherwise.

Stronger has its high points as well. The teaser shows how Jeff Bauman was transformed from a victim of terrorism to a symbol of heroism and hope, as he faced his injuries and overcame them. Even the short glimpse of Bauman’s story inspires with the image of Gyllenhaal riding out into a stadium’s field in his wheelchair with the filled to capacity stands roaring with applause.

Even Tatiana Maslany as Erin Hurley is seen bursting with pride in that moment from the Stronger trailer.

Stronger premieres in theaters on September 22.

