‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Season 3 Episode 5: Will Madison Make It Out Alive?

With Episode 4 of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead bringing a renewed interest in The Walking Dead‘s spin-off show, fans are now clamoring to find out what will happen in Episode 5 of Season 3. A new clip reveals Madison is in some serious trouble as she helps Troy Otto clear a group of undead inmates.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Season 3 Episode 5 of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead. Please proceed with caution if you wish to avoid spoilers.

Much like one of the undead zombies ambling its way towards Madison’s group, Season 3 of Fear the Walking Dead has been slowly working its way back into the good favor of Walking Dead fans. Episode 4 saw a return of the much-loved Daniel Salazar (Ruben Blades) in an episode that enamored fans as much as it polarized them, according to TV Guide, with an episode that was nearly entirely in Spanish.

Now, with Episode 5 approaching, fans are wondering what will happen next. For those that have always complained Fear the Walking Dead is as boring as one of the infected that are easily killed, a new sneak peek into the next episode promises some much-loved adrenaline-pumping zombie killing.

Along with the synopsis for Episode 5 of Fear the Walking Dead (which is revealed at the end of this article), AMC also released some promotional stills for the latest episode that have many fans worrying about Madison Clark (Kim Dickens). Some of these images show Madison getting attacked by one of the infected.

Now, TV Guide has released a new clip that shows Madison getting attacked by this group of infected inmates after she agreed to go on a mission with Troy Otto (Daniel Sharman). This mission is one Madison agreed to at the end of Episode 3 of Fear the Walking Dead in order to — hopefully — put her group in a better position among the people of the Otto compound. However, the relationship between Madison and Troy is strained thanks to previous battles she and Troy have had in Season 3 of Fear. When someone sticks a spoon in your eye, it is never going to end well after all.

It is grudge between the pair that will likely put Madison in grave danger.

The clip below shows Madison helping Troy clear a group of the infected. However, Madison finds herself in quite a predicament when her axe gets stuck in one of the undead and another inmate leans in to attack her as well.

The question is, will Troy help her out here, or will it be the perfect opportunity to let Madison die? Only by tuning into Episode 5 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 3 will reveal the answer.

Episode 5 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 3 is called “Burning in Water, Drowning in Flame.” You can view the full synopsis, as listed on AMC, for Episode 5 below.

“A new threat reveals itself to Madison and Troy as they search for answers. Alicia must reconcile with her past decisions.”

Are you looking forward to Episode 5 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 3? Let us know your thoughts and theories on the upcoming episode by commenting below.

Fear the Walking Dead returns to AMC with Episode 5 (titled “Burning in Water, Drowning in Flame”) of Season 3 on Sunday, June 25, at 9 p.m. ET.

[Featured Image by Richard Foreman Jr./AMC]