The news hit this past week that Rick and Morty Season 3 is coming this summer straight from the mouth of co-creator Dan Harmon. This comes after the rumors that Rick and Morty was ending due to “bad blood” between Harmon and fellow co-creator Justin Roiland. That turned out to be false and Roiland took to Twitter to mock those cancellation rumors.

“I’m so sorry guys. Sorry about this super factual information. @ danharmon and I are so sorry for this totally believable and true story.”

The Rick and Morty rumors actually started out on a Twitter page called Rick and Morty Memes and it was retweeted 1,385 times. However, on top of Justin Roiland blasting the false rumors, the real truth about the delay in Rick and Morty Season 3 was because Dan Harmon said that it was taking a long time to write.

Harmon said that they wanted to make sure Rick and Morty Season 3 was as good as the first two seasons. He called it “tail-chasing,” “perfectionism,” and “overthinking.” It has been a long time since Season 2 ended back on Oct. 4, 2015. However, the epilogue of that final episode said that it would be at least a year-and-a-half to get Rick and Morty Season 3 – or maybe longer – and that time frame looks about right.

However, impatient fans have been wondering if the long timeframe meant that Rick and Morty had been canceled. The meme on Twitter just fed into everyone’s fears. The “bad blood” mentioned comes as a result of Dan Harmon saying that he and Roiland fight all the time and then fight about why they are fighting. He said that is why that Rick and Morty Season 3 is taking longer than Season 2.

However, this is all part of the sarcastic humor that Dan Harmon remains best known for. When asked about those comments about fighting, Harmon then admitted that it was the writing delays was the more boring reason for Rick and Morty Season 3 not being here yet.

On top of the Justin Roiland tweet mocking the fighting rumors, Dan Harmon said that it was “hilariously not true.” Harmon then said that anyone who has followed his career knows that if the two of them were fighting, they would both want the world to know about it. Whatever the reasons, Harmon and Roiland have ensured fans that Rick and Morty Season 3 is coming.

[Featured Image by Adult Swim]