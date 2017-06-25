George Washington University ‘Profiling Project’ Investigates Seth Rich Murder

An independent team of George Washington University students are undertaking an independent investigation of the Seth Rich murder. Currently, D.C. Police are still investigating Seth Rich’s murder as a botched robbery.

The forensic psychology, criminal investigation, and profiling experts-in-training, who spent three months investigating the homicide, are not so sure of this. Currently they surmise it was more likely a hired killer or even a serial killer behind the murder of North Carolina Democratic National Committee staffer Seth Rich. The independent, all-volunteer group of about 20 current and former George Washington University students operates out of “an undisclosed location” in Arlington, Virginia, and has published their findings in an 83-page report.

The group theorizes in their report that Rich’s July 2016 “death does not appear to be a random homicide” or “a robbery gone bad”; rather the “death was more likely committed by a hired killer or serial murderer.” And that killer, they believe, is likely still at large to this day due in part to “active and passive” influence on the official investigation.

“The fact that this person has gotten away with it shows a level of proficiency.”

The team hopes to bring at least one sufficient piece of evidence of some use to the investigation. They think they may have found it in the form of some surveillance footage they received while canvassing the neighborhood that the police may not have missed. Certain information they have allegedly uncovered is not released in the report due to the fact that it may be confidential evidence of a “law enforcement sensitive” nature.

“We hope they had this already. We were quite surprised to come across it during our neighborhood canvas,” Kevin Doherty, Profiling Project’s chief investigator, said.

Brad Bauman, spokesman for the Rich family, underscored the fact that the team “was given no special access to any materials, evidence or persons, and due to case sensitivity, conducted only informal, limited interviews,” according to Newsweek.

The Profiling Project is funded by Jack Burkman, a Republican lobbyist who had previously filed a lawsuit against D.C. Police demanding records, body cam, and surveillance video be released, counter to standard operating procedure in open homicide cases in the D.C. jurisdiction.

“Every day we get closer to a conclusion but we have a long way to go,” says Burkman.

On Tuesday, Rich family spokesperson Brad Bauman announced to a press conference:

“The Rich family was not provided a copy of the preliminary report, never saw the report or was otherwise consulted in the preparation of the report. I received the report a half an hour before it was made public thus depriving myself, the family or the family’s lawyers any reasonable time (to) review it. As noted, by the report’s methodology, ‘The Profiling Project’ was given no special access to any materials, evidence or persons and due to case sensitivity, conducted only informal, limited interviews. Given that fact, the family hopes that the general public takes the findings at face value—valuable experience in research collection and report writing for students at George Washington University but in no way should take any findings contained within as new, credible or otherwise lending credence to conspiracy theories surround the circumstances of Seth’s death. We further hope that this doesn’t continue to impede the Metropolitan Police Department’s ability to find the killers and give folks who might have information to their arrest cover to stay silent.”

