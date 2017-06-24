Tom Hardy’s Stormtrooper In ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Revealed [Rumor]

Tom Hardy’s brief participation in Star Wars: The Last Jedi has been alleged for quite some time. Last year a rumor emerged that The Dark Knight actor would be portraying a Stormtrooper in a Star Wars 8 scene, and now eagle-eyed fans have apparently noticed that the IMDB page for The Last Jedi briefly revealed the name of his character.

Mike Zeroh, a Star Wars expert who regularly posts videos regarding the film to YouTube, was one of those that noticed that IMDB had prematurely named Tom Hardy’s character as Vilmer. Previous speculation had alleged that Tom Hardy would actually be playing a Stormtrooper that recognizes John Boyega’s Finn.

According to these rumors, via the Express, Tom Hardy’s Stormtrooper is completely unaware that Finn is actually undercover, and then proceeds to slap him on the behind as a greeting. Of course with The Last Jedi still over five months away from hitting cinemas this is all just wild speculation. But we can only hope that it proves to be true. After noticing that Tom Hardy’s Stormtrooper will possibly be named Vilmer, Mike Zeroh then went on to add further information about the role that he thinks The Revenant, Inception, and Taboo actor will be playing in The Last Jedi.

The rest of the article discusses potential SPOILERS for Star Wars: The Last Jedi. So if you want to watch the film without it being ruined then you should proceed cautiously.

Mike Zeroh believes that Tom Hardy’s Stormtrooper will be on board Supreme Leader Snoke’s Mega Star Destroyer. Zeroh previously revealed that John Boyega’s Finn goes undercover on board the huge spacecraft in order to learn more about Andy Serkis’ Snoke.

Now this to me sounds like the stormtrooper who will be on board Supreme Leader Snoke’s Mega Star Destroyer which Finn is supposedly going to go on board undercover. He bumps into a stormtooper that once knew him – this could be Tom Hardy’s role. And could this stormtrooper’s name be Vilmer?

Tom Hardy was previously asked about his potential role in Star Wars: The Last Jedi earlier this year by The Hollywood Reporter. Rather than denying or confirming that he would be popping up in the hugely anticipated film, Tom Hardy instead hesitated and responded with, “I don’t know if I can even say that,” before then asking his interviewer, “Where did you hear that?” Tom Hardy then finished with,

Ah, the internet is a glorious web of deceit and misinformation, isn’t it? It could be, couldn’t it?

If the rumor proves to be true then Tom Hardy would be following in the footsteps of Daniel Craig, as the current 007 played a Stormtrooper in Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

