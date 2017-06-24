About a month ago, the Inquisitr reported on how active the Kardashian-Jenner sisters (Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, and Kylie) had been in regards to their support for planned parenthood. So, those who follow Kim Kardashian West news are already well-aware of the KUWTK star’s support for Planned Parenthood.

Kim has recently taken to Twitter to remind her fans and followers of her support for Planned Parenthood. According to Bustle, Kardashian’s support couldn’t have come at a better time.

As Bustle reminds us celebrities like Kim Kardashian West have an incredible opportunity to use their constant spotlight and media attention to bring certain issues to mind. For the most part, Kim is a reality star who prefers to remain silent when it comes to political-related issues. She, however, clearly wants the world to know how much she values women’s health care rights. Given the fact that she is a woman and she has a daughter, most don’t find this too surprising.

It was on Friday that Kim Kardashian took to Twitter to remind her followers of her support for Planned Parenthood. She also used the tweet as an opportunity to encourage her followers to reach out to their representatives. She claimed that she would be doing the same. Her tweet revealed that she stands with Planned Parenthood and that she wanted to do her part to stop Trumpcare.

#IStandWithPP & am calling my senators today to protect health care access for millions. We can stop #Trumpcare: https://t.co/1efjGXKSqK — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 24, 2017

Kim’s Twitter message included a video link containing several celebrities going into detail about how to contact local senators in order to stand against Trumpcare. This support comes after Trumpcare’s thread of defunding of Planned Parenthood, which would result in tons of patients being left without STD screenings, cancer screenings, prenatal care, and a number of other medical services.

Bustle points out the fact that Kim Kardashian West has an impressive reach of nearly 60 million followers on Twitter. Kardashian also has over 100 million followers on Instagram to spread her support of Planned Parenthood to.

My sisters and I visited Planned Parenthood recently and learned that the House of Representatives forced through a bill that strips health care coverage from millions of people and raises health care costs, including Planned Parenthood patients. ????They are such an amazing place that provides so much to so many! #istandwithpp A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on May 13, 2017 at 9:31am PDT

What are your thoughts on Kim Kardashian’s decision to take a stand against Trumpcare and support Planned Parenthood? More importantly, do you support Trumpcare and the decision to defund Planned Parenthood? Let us know what you think of these questions in the comment’s section found down below!

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]