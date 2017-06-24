Justin Timberlake is apparently enjoying everything about fatherhood — including morning play classes with his son.

Since young Silas was born back in April, 2015, Justin Timberlake and his wife, Jessica Biel, have worked very hard to keep him out of the spotlight as much as possible. However, every now and then, they have shared captivating moments and heartwarming memories that they have experienced as a family with their millions of fans and followers via social media.

On Saturday, the 36-year-old actor shared a glimpse of his play class experience with his now 2-year-old son with his fans by posting an adorable picture on Instagram that spoke volumes, especially to the fans and critics who have been in similar situations with their own children. Silas was not featured in this particular photo alongside his father in the now-viral selfie. However, it does not take very long to realize that there is a child in this picture: it’s Justin.

His genuine smile shines through the picture almost immediately, even though it is surrounded by his beard and the gray hairs that remind fans that Justin is a married father in his late 30s. The beard and childlike smile of pure bliss is further complemented by the stylish and creative “glasses” that Timberlake is also showing off in this picture.

“When you’re the only Dad at the mid-morning play-class, if you stay any longer than 20 minutes… THIS IS YOUR FATE. #dadlife”

Earlier this month, Justin Timberlake shared a collage of memorable photos featuring himself, Jessica, and young Silas. Their son’s face was creatively concealed, covered or turned in each of the photos, but the beauty of the overall collage was still intact and made headlines for the Timberlake family.

Jessica joined in on the fun by sharing a collage of her own, showing Justin and Silas walking together while holding hands, along with some great shots of the couple enjoying some quality time together without their adorable son in the shot with them.

Even with his expanding collection of big-screen acting roles and his fans’ increasing demand for more music from Justin Timberlake and the Tennessee Kids, it is crystal clear that he gets the most joy from being a family man.

During an interview earlier this year, Justin Timberlake mentioned how he gets “something in [his] eye” whenever his song comes on the radio and his son recognizes his father’s voice coming through the speakers. He was delighted to have the Oscar-nominated hit song, “Can’t Stop the Feeling” to share with young Silas. However, he really opened up when it came to addressing how fatherhood has affected him.

“It really affected me. It influenced me and I felt like I wanted to make something that I could share with him. I guess if I’d die from anything, it may be from pride after having a child.”

Justin’s wife, Jessica, expressed the same line of thought during an interview with ET, stating that it was wonderful to be parents and give to your family while being an “independent human” that does things to make you happy. For Justin, Jessica admitted that she knew making music was that outlet for him. With a collection of hit songs from N’Sync that still make headlines, or the commercial and critical success that Justin has received from his own solo music over the years, it is clear that he is great at what he does inside the studio, on the concert stage, and even on a movie set. However, it is also good to be reminded of how great he is at the role of a lifetime: fatherhood.

