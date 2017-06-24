First-Look Photos At Overhauled Rooms In Coronado Springs Resort At WDW

There is a lot of work being done around the Walt Disney World Resort, and one of the biggest sites is over at Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort. Not only is there a brand new tower being built at the conference resort hotel, but all of the current rooms are being spruced up and made to look brand new once again. As the work carries on, though, Disney is opening the new rooms for guests as they’re complete and pictures have now arrived for all to see.

Just like with Disney’s Pop Century Resort, Coronado Springs is watching its rooms get a complete overhaul section by section. Some of the new rooms opened to guests at Pop Century just a couple of weeks ago, but Coronado Springs just allowed guests into its newly refurbished rooms over the course of the last few days.

It was back in February that the Disney Parks Blog revealed major changes coming to Coronado Springs as well as Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort. At Coronado, a huge 15-story tower is being built and it will bring on an additional 500 rooms to the already expansive property.

Disney also revealed that it was going to refurbish all of its current resort rooms and landscaping to make everything look great again. Not only did they do that, but they made it look brand new.

As you can see, the carpeting has been taken up with new wood flooring put down just as in the new sections at Pop Century. There is also plenty of storage space underneath both beds for bags, luggage, and more. The beds are still two queens in size, but there are some rooms with one king-sized bed.

There are plenty of electrical outlets and USB ports spread all around the room as well. There are some on the elongated desk as well as on the nightstand between the two beds. A nice, and much bigger, TV hangs on the wall.

Yes, that is a brand new coffee maker.

The Three Caballeros theme is spread throughout the room, but it is subtle enough for this resort, which is used for many business conferences.

Sliding barn doors separate the vanity and bathroom area from the rest of the room. They have been given a new coat of blue paint which really makes them stand out and give the whole room a much brighter feel.

There is no open hanging bar for clothing as there is a small closet with two doors which is great for putting away your clothes so they’re not just out near the sinks.

The bathroom has a brand new tub with sliding glass doors.

At this time, this building that has some of the newly refurbished rooms is the Cabanas section in building 8A. Once more rooms are completed, they will be made available to guests as well.

Disney’s Pop Century Resort is advancing very nicely with its newly refurbished rooms. Construction is underway over at the Caribbean Beach Resort as well. Now, Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort has some of their newly refurbished rooms available for guests to stay in and they look incredible. The Three Caballeros theme is a great touch and the rooms look so much better and newer for all of those visiting Walt Disney World anytime soon.

[Featured Image by Danny Cox]