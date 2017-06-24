Hillary Duff Ex-Husband Mike Comrie Won’t Be Charged With Rape Due To Insufficient Evidence

Former NHL player and Hillary Duff ex-husband Mike Comrie will not be facing rape charges. While it was reported earlier in the year that the athlete was being investigated as part of an open sexual battery case, the LA District Attorney’s office has confirmed that, due to insufficient evidence, charges against Comrie will not be moving forward.

As E!News reports, Hillary Duff’s ex-spouse found himself in hot water back in February. That’s when Mike Comrie was reportedly accused of sexual assault by one of two women he allegedly invited to his house for “drinks and sex.” His unnamed accuser claimed that the other woman had sex with Comrie at his home, then took off, leaving her alone with the ex-NHL player. According to the accusers, she proceeded to have consensual sex with Mike Comrie before things took a disturbing and violent turn.

According to the woman, Mike Comrie forced non-consensual anal sex on her for nearly a minute and even slapped her after she asked him to stop, which he refused to do.

It had previously been reported by TMZ that Comrie’s alleged victim reported that he had raped her repeatedly after they met at a bar. Hillary Duff’s ex-husband admitted that a sexual encounter took place, but has always maintained that it was consensual.

The rape case against Hilary Duff's ex-husband Mike Comrie was declined due to insufficient evidence: https://t.co/UTf90FbXLa pic.twitter.com/XNRFfMkPQV — E! News (@enews) June 24, 2017

Reportedly, the other woman who went home with Comrie the night of the alleged rape never reported that anything illegal or untoward had taken place. Even so, the alleged rape victim reportedly went to a local hospital following her alleged sexual assault to report what she said happened. A rape kit was reportedly administered at that time. Even so, the Los Angeles Sheriff’s office says that their investigation has not uncovered enough evidence to proceed with criminal charges against Hillary Duff’s ex.

I didn't realize he was her ex or BF. Yikes. That story on TMZ is disgusting. — Lucky Star (@GraceIn2017) June 24, 2017

There's always insufficient evidence when it comes to a celebrity… If I would have committed a crime , I be found guilty on the spot. — Cynthia Reyes (@Cynthia67086319) June 24, 2017

Duff and Comrie were married in 2010 and their divorce was finalized in 2016. The pair have one son as a result of their union, and have reportedly stayed close to one another for the sake of their child, who they share custody of.

The divorced pair was even photographed together recently as they strolled together around New York City.

CANDIDS: June 16 – @HilaryDuff, Mike Comrie and Luca out and about in New York City. pic.twitter.com/FwZk5KomPS — Hilary Duff News (@HilaryUpdate) June 17, 2017

According to Duff’s representative, the former couple are still “best friends” for the sake of their child.

“They remain best friends and will continue to be in each other’s lives. They are dedicated to loving and parenting their amazing son, and ask for privacy at this time.”

Neither Hillary Duff nor Mike Comrie have commented on the most recent development regarding the rape allegation that was levied against him, and the pair have reportedly asked for privacy.

[Featured Image by Ryan Miller/Invision/AP Images]