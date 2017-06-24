Ciara Called ‘Vain’ As She Updates Fans On Postpartum Stretch Marks Removal

Ciara may be a little too honest for some fans when it comes to documenting her weight loss journey following the birth of her second child.

The 31-year-old singer gave birth to daughter Sienna in late April with husband Russell Wilson and has since taken to social media to update fans on her weight loss progress. This week, Ciara stated she wasn’t able to work out due to stretch marks removal procedures she started.

And it seems some of her followers were not too happy with the idea of Ciara being so “vain.” Some Instagram users shared their opinions on the new mom’s recent weigh in post as they questioned her decision to undergo stretch marks removal.

“Stretch mark removal process? Good god. vanity over the top!”

Another commenter told Ciara to embrace the changes to her body as the stretch marks tell her story.

“Stretch mark removal???? Embrace those story lines. You’re a fierce mama tiger who has earned her stripes!”

Others told her she’s perfect— stretch marks included— and that she looks amazing after creating two babies without the procedure.

“@ciara you are perfect just the way you are! You created two little humans!! I’m sure with time you will look as amazing as ever, stretch marks and all.”

While the mother of two definitely had some haters on her recent weight loss update post, she had plenty of people defending her choice as well. Some fans asked for more information regarding the removal process, while others thanked her for her honesty regarding the difficulties of losing weight.

“I love that you are so honest and open about your weight and process of getting back in shape after a baby.”

Indeed, Ciara has been quite open when it comes to her weight loss journey the past two months. She even admitted to fans that she hasn’t lost any weight since her previous update on June 13. However, the singer isn’t stressing over this fact as she jokes about eating cheeseburgers and cookies as a reward for her hard work.

Yahoo Celebrity reported on Ciara’s latest postpartum update as the site stated Cici lost a total of 20 pounds the first month after giving birth. The article then states she lost another eight more pounds the following week but seems to be slowing down as she focuses on stretch marks removal now instead.

According to Ciara’s post, the doctor told her to skip working out while getting the treatments. She told fans she’s been eating healthy still, but also snacked on a few cookies during this time.

Truly A Balancing Game In These #Gucci Stacks & This Big Belly! ☺️ A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Apr 20, 2017 at 12:46pm PDT

“No Movement Week. Started my stretch mark removal process this week, and the Doc told me I couldn’t work out.”

While the weight loss journey may be slow going, Ciara seems to be embracing life as a mother of two as she continues to joke around with fans and be honest about her progress.

So far, she and Russell have not shared any photos of their new daughter as they only gave fans a glimpse at baby shoes and hospital bands. The singer has also not posted any photos of herself since giving birth as she instead opts to share throwback photos on her Instagram.

Fans are now eagerly awaiting photos of both baby Sienna and of Ciara’s post-baby body. Stay tuned!

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]