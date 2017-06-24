Emma Watson Has Been Hiding Personalized Copies Of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Around Paris

Emma Watson is continuing her sneaky book hiding antics, but this time, she’s popping around Paris, France with copies of Margaret Atwood’s The Handmaid’s Tale. The Beauty and the Beast actress has been leaving personalized copies of the book, which is the source material for the Hulu series of the same name, in secret Paris locations. Emma is doing her part to support the story and the cause of feminism which the story of The Handmaid’s Tale inspires.

Emma Watson Gifts The Handmaid’s Tale In An Unusual Way

Ms. Watson is as passionate about reading and literature as she is about social causes and her own acting career, so, as Just Jared Jr. reports, it seems perfect that Emma has teamed up with The Book Fairies. As an international organization, The Book Fairies takes volunteers like Ms. Watson and enlists them to leave copies of second-hand or donated books in public areas, where they can be discovered and enjoyed.

Currently, The Book Fairies has sent Emma around the city of Paris, leaving The Handmaid’s Tale at various locations. Watson accomplished the quest on Wednesday and Thursday in time for weekend readers to come across the Margaret Atwood books.

The Book Fairies supplied Watson with 100 copies of The Handmaid’s Tale, so there were plenty for Emma’s fans to uncover throughout the weekend.

I'm hiding copies of The Handmaid's Tale in Paris! Je cache des copies de La Servante Ecarlate dans tout Paris! #OSSParis @the_bookfairies ???? pic.twitter.com/SvwjYqm1G3 — Emma Watson (@EmmaWatson) June 21, 2017

Emma Watson Left A Special Gift To The Handmaid’s Tale‘s Readers

CNN reveals that these weren’t just the run of the mill donated books that Emma was leaving at random Paris locations. The actress, who has amassed an immense following with her role as Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter franchise and her recent role as Belle in the Disney live action Beauty and the Beast film, has been leaving personalized messages inside the Margaret Atwood books.

Inside each one of the donated copies of The Handmaid’s Tale, lucky recipients will find a personal message from Ms. Watson, written in French. Proving she’s mastered French as a second language, Emma teased her book hiding antics on her Instagram account.

“I’m hiding copies of The Handmaid’s Tale in Paris! Je cache des copies de La Servante Ecarlate dans tout Paris!” Ms. Watson captioned a picture showing her supply of Margaret Atwood books.

One of the personalized notes can also be seen in the image.

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]