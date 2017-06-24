‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Week Of June 26 — Sheila Attacks, Nicole Signs, Wyatt Flirts

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers the week of June 26 (Monday) through June 30 (Friday) promise that Katie Logan (Heather Tom) and Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) will discuss her new job in marketing at Forrester Creations. Wyatt was running things over there before he abandoned ship in the wake of Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) getting hitched to his brother Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton).

Bold spoilers predict that Wyatt will open up to his former step-mother that he’s not over Steffy. Of course, Katie isn’t over Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) either and now he’s hitched to her sister Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang). Wyatt and Katie have a lot in common and this bonding moment will tip them into the beginning of a future romance.

Katie has a Bold idea

Katie has an idea, according to Bold spoilers, to launch a swimwear line. Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) gives the idea thumbs up, say recent B&B spoilers. Ridge is just happy Katie is busy and won’t blab to his dad that he’s been kissing his stepmother. Ridge, Katie, and Steffy pitch the idea of a Spencer Publications co-branding at the Spencer Summit in Monaco, say spoilers from Soap Central.

Steffy signs on for the co-branded Spencer-Forrester event and everyone at FC gets to work. Katie sets up a photo shoot to promote the event with no idea that her publicity bid will attract attention and trigger a plot to interfere with Forrester’s swimwear line launch. Over at Spectra, Thomas Forrester (Pierson Fode) is frustrated with the obstacles he’s facing as a lead designer at Spectra.

Spectra vs. Forrester in Monaco

Thomas is used to carte blanche as a Forrester, and he’s had a rude awakening with doors shut in his face and his calls not returned. It turns out Thomas begins to understand why Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) and her team of go-getters sometimes cross the lines. Thomas and Sally craft a plan to create a summer swim line of their own and launch it in competition with FC in Monaco. Plus, Gilles Marini will have a critical guest spot for this overseas plot.

The annual Bold and the Beautiful promo trip to Monaco will serve as a Forrester vs. Spectra battleground that could make or break Sally and Thomas. In happier news, Coco Spectra (Courtney Grosbeck) and RJ Forrester (Anthony Turpel) decide to make things official as a couple with a selfie they splash out on social media so they can DTR (Define the Relationship).

The Bold and the Beautiful baby drama

But there’s also angst for the Avants next week because Nicole Avant (Reign Edwards) still hasn’t signed those pesky adoption papers. Julius Avant (Obba Babatunde) argues bitterly with Maya Avant (Karla Mosley) and is Team Nicole. Julius thinks Maya should relinquish little Lizzy to her biological mother, Nicole. But Zende Forrester (Rome Flynn) doesn’t want to raise Rick Forrester’s (Jacob Young) child.

Papa Avant is about to let his opinion be known. #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/NOszIJd8Mr — BoldInsider (@boldinsider) June 22, 2017

Bold spoilers reveal that Julius will say some pretty shocking things to Maya that have the potential to tear the Avants apart. He was never on board with the surrogacy, but Julius’ words shake Maya to the core. Spoilers hint that Nicole will sign the papers but tears will come first. Maya begs her sister not to take away her baby, and it seems Nicole will relent despite her infertility fears.

B&B Sheila obsessed with Quinn

Other big news is that Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) has figured out, thanks to Charlie Webber (Dick Christie), that it’s not all wine and roses for Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) and Eric Forrester (John McCook). Pam Douglas (Alley Mills) tells Charlie he needs to let go of his grudge against Quinn and Ridge and stop making catty comments. Too bad Charlie has already triggered crazy Sheila who will go back to her wicked ways soon.

Ridge and Quinn will have a serious talk, say new Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, and he’s confident that Katie will zip her lips as promised. Ridge and Quinn pledge to keep their hands off each other but Ridge gives Quinn a gift that makes it clear she’s always on his mind. The pair considers telling Eric the truth about their encounters, but they won’t get the chance.

Sheila vs. Quinn coming soon

Crazy Sheila won’t leave town now that she knows there’s a splinter in Quinn and Eric’s marriage. Quinn has no idea what’s in store for her now that Sheila’s back. Quinn calls Sheila a psycho, and her reply is a smirk. Quinn is an amateur villain compared to Sheila. Quinn warns Ridge that Sheila is a problem and is a threat to both of them in a new B&B promo, which can be seen below.

Quinn tells Ridge, “Sheila Carter is dangerous. That woman is on the hunt. Who knows what she’ll do.”

Also, on Wednesday next week look for a waiter at Il Giardino that might seem familiar. Hank Northrop is the son of General Hospital‘s Lynn Herring (Lucy Coe). Don’t miss next week’s episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful when the “Summer of Sheila” kicks into high gear.

[Featured Image by PLS Pool/Getty Images]