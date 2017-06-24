Michael Schumacher Update: Manager Explains Why Formula 1 Legend’s Health Is Being Kept Secret

It has been almost four years since Michael Schumacher suffered the injury that led to him being placed in a medically induced coma for six months until June 2014. However, even though he was subsequently relocated to his home in Switzerland on September 9, 2014, fans of the Formula 1 icon have had seldom updates regarding Michael Schumacher’s health in the years since.

Michael Schumacher’s manager Sabine Kehm has revealed exactly why details regarding her client’s health have been hidden, as she insisted that this is exactly how the former Ferrari driver would have wanted it.

“Michael has consistently drawn a clear line between the public and the private, which has always been accepted by the fans and the media. The decision to protect his privacy from the public has been taken in Michael’s interest.”

The above quotes from Sabine Kehm were made to German media, via The Sun. Michael Schumacher’s family have been very protective of the news that has emerged regarding his health. As recently as May 2017, the Schumachers were awarded $50,000 in damages after it was claimed by the German magazine Bunte that Michael Schumacher was able to walk again.

Michael Schumacher’s wife Corinna Betsch, and their two children, Gina and Mick, started the lawsuit because they claimed that these suggestions from the magazine were a breach of their privacy. In the wake of these reports, Sabine Kehm was forced to come out and deny the allegations from the publication, which she then went on to call “irresponsible.”

At the same time as dismissing reports that Michael Schumacher was back to his feet, Sabine Kehm also told the press that she was hopeful the motorsport icon would “one day be back with us.”

Michael Schumacher suffered the catastrophic head injury on December 29, 2013, when he was skiing in the French Alps with his 14-year-old son Mick. While skiing off-piste Michael Schumacher fell and then hit his head on a rock so ferociously that he suffered a head injury, even though he was wearing a ski helmet at the time. It was subsequently revealed by doctors that if Michael Schumacher hadn’t actually been wearing the helmet, then he would almost certainly have died.

Because of the traumatic brain injury that he’d suffered, Michael Schumacher was put into a medically induced coma. Ultimately he was returned home in September 2014, but the only official update on his condition since then came courtesy of Sabine Kehm in May 2015, when she insisted that he was slowly improving “considering the severeness of the injury he had.”

