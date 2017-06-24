Phaedra Parks Brings Special Guy To First TV Appearance Since ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Departure

Phaedra Parks’ days on RHOA may be numbered, but that doesn’t mean that she’s done appearing on reality television. In fact, the mom-of-two just made her debut on another very popular reality show on Friday night, and she wasn’t alone. The disgraced reality star brought along a very special guy to accompany her during her return to reality TV: her son, Ayden.

Phaedra and her 7-year-old son appeared on the June 22 episode of Big Star, Little Star, a show where celebrities and their kids quiz each other and compete for money in honor of their chosen charity.

Anyone who’s ever seen Ayden’s appearances on RHOA knows that he’s definitely a scene-stealer, and that’s exactly what he did. During the first segment, Ayden was quizzed on various things that he should know about his famous mom. He was first asked about the silliest thing his mom wears, which he decided was a bra. Turns out he was correct, as that’s what Phaedra answered as well. He was also quizzed about who Phaedra’s celeb crush. He answered Jimmy Kimmel and surprisingly was correct.

Next, things took an interesting turn, when the conversation turned towards Phaedra’s funeral and mortician business, which Ayden had a vast knowledge of. When asked about the most surprising thing about his mom’s job, he replied: “Dead people don’t wear socks.” That may seem like a brazen answer for a 7-year-old, Phaedra has been taking Ayden to her place of business for the last four years, so he’s obviously comfortable with this topic.

Ultimately, Phaedra and Ayden ended up winning $25,000 for their charity of choice: The Phaedra Foundation.

Me and my little star ⭐️ will be showing out tomorrow on #BigStarLittleStar on @usa_network at 9/8c pm ⭐️ A post shared by PHAEDRA (@phaedraparks) on Jun 20, 2017 at 3:08pm PDT

Unfortunately, for RHOA fans, Phaedra Parks did not mention her time on the controversial reality show. Since the explosive last season of RHOA wrapped, fans have been waiting to hear what Phaedra had to say for herself. Aside from placing the blame on the RHOA producers, Phaedra Parks has so far remained mostly quiet about her part in sullying Kandi Burruss’ reputation.

As of now, Phaedra’s future as a housewife is uncertain. Though multiple sites have reported that Phaedra Parks would not be returning to RHOA as a full-time cast member, it’s been since confirmed that she will return to film an apology scene with Porsha Williams.

Time will tell if Phaedra Park’s involvement on the Real Housewives of Atlanta will ever again extend beyond that.

Did you catch Phaedra Parks on Big Star, Little Star? If not, you can watch her clip below.

What did you think of Phaedra and Ayden’s appearance on Big Star, Little Star? You can sound off below.

[Featured Image By Paras Griffin/Getty Images]