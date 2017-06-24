College World Series 2017 Bracket: CWS Live Online Streaming, TV Channel, & Upcoming Schedule

Sports fans will get to watch College World Series 2017 live online streaming or television coverage as NCAA baseball teams compete for the ultimate prize. The latest installment of the annual tournament is underway as the double-elimination round started this past week. After the dust had settled, four teams were left standing from the original batch, with No. 1 Oregon State and No. 3 Florida leading the way. There’s also the Cal-State Fullerton team and No. 6 TCU, both of whom would love to upset their higher-seeded opponents this weekend.

As reported by SB Nation earlier today, the LSU Tigers and TCU Horned Frogs were both able to force elimination rubber matches with their respective opponents. LSU won in a 3-1 contest over the top-seeded Beavers, while TCU won by a rout, 9-2 over the Gators. Of the two teams, TCU was able to snap a 23-game winning streak against the No. 1 seed in the tournament. LSU managed to bounce back from that 13-1 loss on Friday and scored early to grab the lead. The Tigers held a 2-0 lead in the second inning thanks to Beau Jordan’s bunt-home plate squeeze play that scored Zach Watson. Pitcher Alex Lange also was able to deliver for his team, as he eliminated the first six batters for the Beavers. Oregon State never quite found a way to grab more than a run in the game, setting up an interesting rubber match tonight.

According to the CWS 2017 bracket from the NCAA website, that means two “win and you’re in” baseball games will make up Saturday’s schedule for the latest tournament. The No. 4 seed LSU Tigers are set to face No. 1 seed Oregon State in the first matchup. Game time is scheduled for 3 p.m. Eastern Time with ESPN providing the live telecast of this College World Series matchup. That will be followed by No. 6 TCU Horned Frogs against No. 3 seed Florida Gators. The two teams meet on the field for an 8 p.m. Eastern Time game. ESPN will also have the live televised coverage as these two teams battle it out. The two winning sides will meet up for the best-of-three College Baseball World Series which starts on Tuesday.

Only 2 will remain after today… #1 Oregon State vs. #4 LSU

#3 Florida vs. #6 TCU#CWS Finals on the line! pic.twitter.com/0qaJaKCN52 — NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) June 24, 2017

As mentioned, coverage of the upcoming College World Series games will be available through the ESPN channels. To watch the College World Series games live streaming online, cable and satellite subscribers with access can log into the WatchESPN website or any compatible apps. There’s also a great free way for anyone with a hi-speed internet connection to catch the games. The SlingTV channel streaming service offers ESPN and ESPN2 among its basic channel lineup and new customers can sign up for a one-week free trial to enjoy the service. That would allow for viewing both of today’s games and this week’s College World Series live streaming online as it happens.

Early predictions would have to favor the two higher-seeded teams to advance to Tuesday’s College World Series Game 1. However, based on yesterday’s results the two underdogs look like they could have some momentum. Will they keep it going in Saturday’s CWS games?

