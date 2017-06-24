Initial Reactions For ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ Are In And It May Be The Best Marvel Movie Ever

The first reviews for Spider-Man: Homecoming aren’t allowed to be released until sometime next week, but the initial reactions are out and some believe it may top the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios have a deal in place to work together on the web-slinger’s films, and well, it was the smartest idea ever. Tom Holland stars as Peter Parker and Spider-Man, and his movie may be one for the ages.

As the first round of critics was allowed to watch Spider-Man: Homecoming, they were still under lock and key as to how much they could actually say. The film still won’t hit theaters for everyone until July 7, and this embargo will keep too much information from getting out before people are close enough to go see it for themselves.

While so many people are expecting it to be good, it may not have hit Sony and Marvel as to just how good this movie would be viewed. The initial reactions on social media are not only calling it one of the best films in the MCU, but they’re talking huge box office numbers as well.

With that being said, it is time to see just what some of the movie minds thought of Spider-Man: Homecoming. Entertainment Weekly collected a number of them together, and there is not a bad word to be found.

HOMECOMING is the BEST #SpiderMan movie since Spider-Man 2! @MarvelStudios & @SonyPictures got it RIGHT! A Spidey movie for EVERYONE! pic.twitter.com/Ei4Yc0ZQoi — Scott Mantz (@MovieMantz) June 24, 2017

#SpiderManHomecoming is fantastic. Perfectly cast. Does an impressive job of balancing superheroics & high school drama. — Angie J. Han (@ajhan) June 24, 2017

As a huge Spider-Man fan who hated both AMAZING SPIDER-MANs, I am so happy to say SPIDER-MAN: HOMECOMING is really fun. Tom Holland =???????????????? — Matt Singer (@mattsinger) June 24, 2017

#SpiderManHomecoming is one of the best Marvel movies and the best Spider-Man movie, period. So completely terrific, a true crowd pleaser. — Eric Walkuski (@ericwalkuski) June 24, 2017

Absolutely LOVED LOVED LOVED Spider-Man Homecoming. Funny. Filled with surprises. Tons of fun. Going to make insane $ at box office. pic.twitter.com/8cxce4OmHi — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) June 24, 2017

Obviously, the thrill and excitement is there, which may move Tom Holland ahead of both Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield as the best Spider-Man ever.

It really is difficult to search through Twitter and find anyone that didn’t like Spider-Man: Homecoming, but there are some who didn’t find it quite as perfect as others. While they still enjoyed the flick, not everyone found it to be the greatest one of all time.

#SpiderManHomecoming is the third best Spider-Man movie. The cast is great, the tone is affable, the drama is… a little thin, honestly. — William Bibbiani (@WilliamBibbiani) June 24, 2017

it felt weird at the start, but then act 3 clicks in BIG TIME. A few days removed, the more I think about it, the more I like it. — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) June 24, 2017

Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures knew that something serious needed to be done in order to get Spider-Man into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Making the deal and having him show up in Captain America: Civil War was a great start, but Spider-Man: Homecoming is the true beginning of what will be a great franchise. The initial reactions are more than positive, but it will be interesting to see just what all the fans think when the movie hits theaters next month.

