WWE Superstars Congratulate The Man Formerly Known As Stardust On Winning Ring Of Honor World Title

Many feel as if arriving in WWE is the greatest thing possible for a career, but there are those who do their best work outside of Vince McMahon’s company. That is exactly what Cody Rhodes, formerly known as Stardust, has been able to do since parting ways with the promotion he had been a part of for so long. Last night, Rhodes hit his peak after winning the Ring of Honor World Championship and current WWE stars took to social media to congratulate their friend.

As recapped by Wrestling Inc., Cody Rhodes took on Christopher Daniels for the ROH World Title at their Best In The World pay-per-view, and it was a phenomenal match. The action was back-and-forth between two very talented wrestlers and there were a lot of near falls to keep the suspense at an all-time high.

The ending came when Rhodes was able to get out of the Koji Clutch, a bit more action from both men, and finally, the Cross Rhodes sealed it. The man known as “The American Nightmare” had come a long way from being Stardust in WWE and he was now the world champion in Ring of Honor.

It was honestly an incredible moment that was a long time in the making and the emotion was clearly evident on the face of Cody Rhodes.

The American Nightmare @CodyRhodes is the new Ring of Honor World Champion, but what does this mean for ROH? #ROHBITW pic.twitter.com/Q7taPlqBcf — ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) June 24, 2017

Ever since winning the title at Best In The World on Friday night, a number of wrestlers from around the world have taken to Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram to congratulate the man formerly known as Stardust.

Congrats to @CodyRhodes on winning Honorable Gold. I’m very proud of your survival & success outside of the walls of Alexandria. pic.twitter.com/fhjOg05rDn — REBORN by FATE (@MATTHARDYBRAND) June 24, 2017

???? ???? A post shared by Cesaro (@wwecesaro) on Jun 24, 2017 at 7:58am PDT

Many WWE fans will also remember that Stardust had a huge feud with Stephen Amell of TV’s Arrow. While they may have seemed bitter enemies on WWE television, Amell is good friends with Rhodes in real life and wanted to honor and congratulate the new champion.

My good friend @CodyRhodes is the World Champion. Best in the World. — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) June 24, 2017

Of course, it wouldn’t be right if the Bullet Club didn’t honor their member on his great success.

The Prince just became a King …and we march on everybody pic.twitter.com/p0XpRBH8oM — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) June 24, 2017

Cody Rhodes is from a legendary wrestling family and he has worked extremely hard to get to where he is and that is standing as the World Champion in Ring of Honor. His time in WWE wasn’t bad as he had a great deal of success, but he never hit this level and he was simply done with the Stardust gimmick. Now, he’s doing well, happy, and it is clearly obvious that his friends still in WWE are thrilled with the things he has accomplished.

