Heather Graham And Elizabeth Reaser Join Cast Of ‘Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders’

A number of big-time names are joining the cast of Dick Wolf’s next Law & Order venture as the story of the Menendez brothers will come to life with star power. Heather Graham, Elizabeth Reaser, and Larry Cedar have all joined the cast of Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders, which is set to be an eight-episode series beginning on NBC this fall.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the three stars are taking on some pretty big roles in the series and make this anthology even bigger than it already was.

Heather Graham is going to take on the role of real-life witness Judalon Smyth who was having an affair with Dr. Oziel, the psychologist of Lyle and Erik Menendez. Her character is described as a “sexy, emotionally fragile woman” who is known as the person who originally contacted the police regarding the murders and the possible involvement of the brothers.

The eight episodes of Law & Order True Crime will look at the famous murder case which played out in the early ’90s. The nationally televised trial of Lyle and Erik Menendez ended up having millions watch as they were found guilty of their parents’ murders.

Elizabeth Reaser will play the role of Deputy District Attorney Pam Bozanich who was assigned to the case involving the murders of Jose and Kitty Menendez. Fans may recognize her from The Good Wife, Grey’s Anatomy, and films in the Twilight Saga.

Larry Cedar, of Deadwood fame, is playing the role of Milton Anderson who is the older brother of Kitty Menendez.

New Details Come To Light In 20-Year-Old Case Of The Menendez Brothers https://t.co/PgZJETvHZB — Janine Ziehl (@pejz) June 23, 2017

Graham, Reaser, and Cedar are huge names to add to this Law & Order anthology series, and they join quite a stellar cast. Others already signed on are Anthony Edwards, Edie Falco, Sam Jaeger, Miles Gaston Villanueva, Julianne Nicholson, and Gus Halper.

Dick Wolf has had so much success in the past that it seems almost impossible for Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders to be a failure. Still, going out and adding names such as Larry Cedar, Elizabeth Reaser, and Heather Graham to the cast is only going to help NBC compete on Tuesday nights this fall. America was taken over by the murder case of Lyle and Erik Menendez so many years ago, and it seems only possible that they will be again.

[Featured Image by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images]