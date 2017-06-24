Helen Mirren Says The Kardashians Contributed To Self-Confidence Issues In Young People

Like every other human being, Helen Mirren also has her moments of self-doubt.

The 71-year-old actress spoke candidly about her own insecurities at the Cannes Lions Festival where she led the launch of the “All Worth It” campaign. The initiative offers confidence training to thousands of young people in the United Kingdom.

Despite an Academy Award to her name and having earned the respect and praise of colleagues and critics, Mirren revealed that she is filled with insecurity whenever she isn’t working. “It’s a worm in the brain. I don’t think any of us are ever absolutely free of it,” she explained about the concept of self-doubt.

Mirren said she believes issues of self-doubt and self-worth are more prevalent in the younger generation. She particularly mentioned the ages of 17 to 25 as being the most difficult years for young people going through this sort of problem

The Queen star named social media and online bullying as the primary driving force for the rise of these issues among the youth. Ironically, the problem has become “more extreme than it ever was” despite the improvements in technology, communication, education and so on.

She also included a famous name in her list of culprits: the Kardashians. Speaking to The Telegraph, Mirren explained:

Reality TV and the promotion of glamor and beauty expressed by the likes of the Kardashians is likely to have played a part too. They create the sense that you have to have the perfect life with the perfect handbag et cetera, and if you don’t then you feel bad.

Mirren herself admitted that she is “not into the Kardashians” and that she doesn’t find the hype around them interesting. However, Dame Helen Mirren, who is a self-proclaimed feminist herself, didn’t intend to throw shade at the Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars. As a matter of fact, she also appreciates their notoriously popular assets.

“B-U-T-T—it’s wonderful that you’re allowed to have a butt nowadays,” Mirren said, praising Kim Kardashian and her siblings for sporting curvy physiques and promoting body positivity. She reflected that when she was still young, women were made to conform to strict rules and standards.

When I was growing up, it was thought to be unbelievably sluttish to even have a bra strap showing. Everything was about women conforming. I love shameless women. Shameless and proud!

Aside from the Kardashians, she commended Jennifer Lopez, Madonna, Chrissie Hynde, Joan Jett and Bonnie Raitt for staying confident in their own skin; for being free from control and free to wear whatever they want and behave however they want.

In order to survive the reality show-dominated era, Mirren had several pieces of advice, one of which is that it’s best to understand that you are not alone in this battle and that there are other people going through the same things as you.

Actually look outside of yourself and be less egotistical. Because the lack of confidence can actually become a sort of self-obsession. Be outward, and give yourself to other people, rather than be constantly thinking about yourself.

As for Mirren, she used her acting skills to deal with her own personal issues:

That is what it is all about, you just act your way through it. You are not the only one who is going to suffer great self-doubt and insecurity.

The “All Worth It” initiative is a three-year program that aims to help up to 10,000 young individuals by providing them with workshops and training on matters including public presentation and enhancing job interview skills, The Hollywood Reporter wrote. “All Worth It” also promotes and advocates diversity.

The personalities involved with this year’s program include Alexander Wang, Sheryl Sandberg, Run the Jewels and A$AP Rocky.

