‘Transformers: The Last Knight’ Leads Friday Box Office Even After Horrible Opening Numbers

The fifth entry into the franchise was expected to bring about new excitement and breathe new life, but Transformers: The Last Knight has only disappointed. Still, somehow and some way, Michael Bay’s latest release has been able to sit on top of the box office through Friday as it held off Wonder Woman and Cars 3. With two more days to go, will it be able to keep the number one spot throughout its full opening weekend?

Collider is reporting that Transformers: The Last Knight is sitting in first place through Friday’s numbers which are not yet finalized. The film officially opened on Wednesday, but it did have a great deal of early previews on Tuesday night.

As previously reported by Inquisitr, through the first full opening day, The Last Knight had pulled in only $15.65 million domestically. That is more than enough to designate it as the worst opening day in the history of the franchise, but it is lucky that the foreign box office is doing everything possible to save it.

In foreign markets, Transformers: The Last Knight raked in $41 million on its opening day and that is more than half of what is estimated at the domestic box office for its first five days. With two more films, at least, in the franchise, this can’t be the best of details for Paramount.

Meanwhile, Warner Bros. has every reason imaginable to smile as Wonder Woman is still taking control around the world. On Friday, the film became the highest-grossing live-action flick directed by a woman of all time and Patty Jenkins is already looking at a sequel.

After a month in release, the DCEU film is expected to land in the number three spot once the weekend is said and done. It will be behind only Transformers and Disney*Pixar’s Cars 3 which is doing well in its second week of release.

According to Box Office Mojo, the Friday numbers are rather in line for how the overall weekend box office should look when it is over.

Transformers: The Last Knight – $13.69 million Cars 3 – $7.57 million Wonder Woman – $7.35 million 47 Meters Down – $2.33 million All Eyez On Me – $1.895 million

Tom Cruise’s The Mummy continues to disappoint at the domestic box office as well with just $64.4 million amassed in two weeks of release. It is doing well overseas, but it has been a complete flop in the United States. Transformers: The Last Knight is currently leading the pack and it may win the weekend, but it doesn’t look as if it will have legs to win a second.

[Featured Image by Paramount Pictures]