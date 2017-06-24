Chris Pine Is Mesmerized By Gal Gadot’s Persona

From the looks of it, actor Chris Pine, who plays Steve Trevor in the recent DC Comics’ blockbuster, may have had a little crush on Gal Gadot. The stunning Israeli actress, a former beauty queen and a combat trainer in the armed forces, was the whole package. Gadot was a combination of beauty, brains and brawn.

The handsome Star Trek actor, who plays Wonder Woman’s love interest in the movie, shared his most cherished moments in the superhero movie sets. In a recent interview with Access Hollywood, he reminisced the time spent with the actress and the all-women crew. During the filming, Pine was the lone dude on idyllic island.

Pine said that it was the women who did all the hard work. The actor said the women were doing all the fighting, and all he had to do was go to the set, fall in love with Gal Gadot, flirt with her, and crack some jokes.

Pine’s character Trevor, a spy who works for Office of Strategic Services in the United States Army Air Service Corps, gets stranded on Wonder Woman’s Paradise Island.

The girls seemed to be kicking ass, he said, calling the shooting episode a “full female empowerment summer camp.” It was lot of fun for the ladies because they were involved in horseback riding, gym, and stunt choreography, Pine said.

On working with Gal Godot, the actor came up with a string of almost-smitten adjectives to describe his beautiful co-star. Pine said that she is a spectacular lady with an incredible work ethic. He also added that she had to “shoulder the responsibility of bringing this character to life with all the expectations involved.”

“She’s obviously a beauty and so magnetic and commanding physically, but also really soft and vulnerable, and curious and wide-eyed, and she has a beautiful smile. She had a great combination of qualities,” he told Access Hollywood.

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar in March, Pine admitted that he had a soft spot for Gal Gadot.

“Gal Gadot is awesome. I had one primary job in this film and that was to fall in love with her—which is not a difficult task. I’d do it again in a heartbeat,” he said. The actor also added that Gal Gadot is an incredible leader on the set.

So excited I finally get to share #WonderWoman with you, Spain ✨⚔️???? disfrutar ❤️ pic.twitter.com/rsCLr4Fh3w — Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) June 24, 2017

Meanwhile, at the box office, Wonder Woman has continued to rake in cash. According to a report by Forbes, the movie earned $7.35 on its fourth Friday of domestic release.

Patty Jenkins becomes the highest-grossing female director for a live-action film. We have won the battle! #WonderWoman pic.twitter.com/lPRwFEAoRN — WONDER WOMAN (@DCEUNews) June 24, 2017

[Featured Image by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Images]