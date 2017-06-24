Brand New Weekly TV Show Bringing Best Of ‘Monday Night Raw’ And ‘SmackDown Live’ To India

WWE is always making efforts to expand their brand and they have seriously focused on making a bigger impact around the world in the last few months.

The Cruiserweight Classic and United Kingdom Championship were a couple of ways to make WWE’s reach to branch outward, but the quick elevation of Jinder Mahal is yet another branding technique. That is exactly why it has been announced that a brand new weekly television series will soon begin on India’s top movie channel.

As reported by Pro Wrestling, WWE is partnering with Sony Pictures to create a brand new TV series called WWE Sunday Dhamaal which will air weekly in India. The show is going to air on the top movie channel in the country, which is Sony MAX, and it is set to begin quite soon.

Actually, WWE Sunday Dhamaal is going to begin on Sunday, June 25, on Sony MAX, and it will air from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. each week. The series is going to bring viewers in India the best weekly action from both Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live so everyone can catch up on all that has happened recently.

Well-known India television personalities Madonna Tixeria and Salil Acharya are going to present WWE Sunday Dhamaal.

Not only will the new weekly series bring the best action from Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live, but fans in India will get a localized WWE experienced past those two brands. Along with that, viewers will be able to interact with the show via Facebook and Twitter on a segment called “Debate of the Week.”

Fans watching each week will also have the opportunity to be rewarded as there will be contests, giveaways, trivia contests, and more. Viewers are encouraged to tune in each week as they never know which Bollywood or WWE stars may appear as special guest stars.

WWE Sunday Dhamaal is actually replacing Raw Sunday Dhamaal and will air on Sony MAX in Hindi and on TEN 1 and TEN 1 HD in English on Sundays at 10 a.m.

Jinder Mahal‘s rise to the top of SmackDown Live has resulted in him capturing the WWE Championship and he has truly helped build up the company’s popularity across the globe. This new weekly TV series in India won’t just bring the best of Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live to fans, but WWE Sunday Dhamaal will also help Vince McMahon build up more interest in his brand and likely help all-around ratings in the long run.

[Featured Image by WWE]