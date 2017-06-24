Has ‘Pretty Little Liars’ Ashley Benson Undergone Plastic Surgery? The Experts Give Their Opinions

Ashley Benson has been in the public eye for her entire life, which some Pretty Little Liars fans may not even be aware of. The actress signed on with the famous Ford Models when she was just 8-years-old and started appearing on Days of Our Lives in 2005 when she was still fairly young.

Many of Ashley’s fans believe the star has undergone plastic surgery since her Days of Our Lives Days, and recently, an expert weighed in on whether or not he felt she had.

Although Dr. Andrew Miller has never treated Ashley Benson, he sat down to study her “before” and “after” images.

“If anything, she may have had some filler to her lips or nasolabial folds. It looks as though she may have undergone breast augmentation as well,” he said.

He also recognized that her face looks very different than it used to, and it is possibly because of make-up. Many fans, however, believe she may have had a nose job, but he has not responded positively on that.

Ashley Benson will be wrapping up Pretty Little Liars this coming week, when fans will finally find out who Uber A is, something she’s likely been keeping under wraps for months.

???????????? A post shared by Ashley Benson (@ashleybenson) on Jun 23, 2017 at 11:41am PDT

The star does not have any projects lined up at the moment, but she appears to be doing just fine anyway. She recently started her own eyewear line with pal Hailee Steinfeld and from the looks of her Instagram, may have recently been on a European vacation.

Ashley Benson recently revealed that she got two new tattoos on her body, and both of them are tiny and delicate. The first is a small star on her left wrist and the other is the word “Muggsy” written in cursive letters. Although she showed off the fresh ink on the artist’s Instagram page, she hasn’t yet told fans what the word “Muggsy” means to her.

Although Pretty Little Liars has wrapped its filming, she has been spotted with Shay Mitchell and Marlene King on a night out. It’s definitely clear over the past several years that the show has been on that Ashley Benson and the rest of the women have grown incredibly close to one another.

It will be interesting to see what Ashley Benson’s next career move is, and whether or not she’ll do something like Spring Breakers in the future.

CFDAs with #katespade A post shared by Ashley Benson (@ashleybenson) on Jun 6, 2017 at 7:56am PDT

[Featured Image by Michael Kovac/Stringer/Getty Images]