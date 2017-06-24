Kris Jenner May Have Made Thousands Of Dollars From Photoshopping Her Waist

Kris Jenner received a whole lot of backlash after posting what’s alleged to be a Photoshopped photo of herself to Instagram this week, but as fans lash out, it turns out she’s laughing all the way to the bank.

Fans hit back at the mom of six this week after she posted a snap of herself in tight leggings and a black crop top while working out to her Instagram account, though it’s now being suggested that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star may have manufactured the controversy to get her hands on even more cash.

After fans slammed the Kardashian matriarch for uploading the photo and claimed that she had allegedly altered her waist and arms to make them appear thinner, Hollywood Life noted that Jenner likely made some serious cash from the controversy and could even now get a bonus on top of her initial payment for getting so many people talking.

The image that has fans speculating was actually an advertisement for Flat Tummy Tea, which means Kris was paid by the company to promote their product.

“Her post went viral so she’s going to make extra money since it was an ad for a body cleanse,” a source told the site, suggesting Jenner – who was likely already paid thousands for the initial ad – could potentially be paid thousands more on top of her initial fee.

Though it’s not clear how much Jenner was paid to advertise the product to her 17.7 million Instagram followers, Us Weekly reported earlier this year that Kris’s famous daughters rake in hundreds of thousands of dollars from similar social media promotions.

Allegedly, Kim Kardashian can get $500,000 from a single Instagram advertisement while Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian and their half-sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner have been known to net closer to $400,000 to push products online.

The site also claimed that the ads the Kardashian and Jenner girls often post to their pages make up around “about 25 per cent of their income.”

How much Kris was paid for her latest Instagram upload however has not been revealed, though it wouldn’t be surprising to learn that her fee is in a similar range to that of her daughters’.

While Jenner has not officially confirmed that she Photoshopped or altered the image in anyway as fans continue to speculate, the outlet also claimed that she’s been left feeling “mortified” and “embarrassed” by the backlash the photo received.

“Kris is embarrassed by the [Photoshop] accusations. She hardly ever posts pictures where she’s so naked, and on the one day she does, it blows up in her face,” the source said.

The insider also added that Kris is seeing all the extra cash as “the silver lining” amid the controversy.

Kris’s photo, which some fans also claimed may have used a filter that made her skin appear smoother, has already received more than 400,000 likes.

What do you think of Kris Jenner potentially making thousands of dollars from the photo fans are claiming was Photoshopped by the star?

[Featured Image by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Race To Erase MS]