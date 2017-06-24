Amber Portwood, Though Now Clean, Is Selling A Lipstick Called ‘Junkie’

Amber Portwood of Teen Mom OG takes her sobriety seriously, so seriously, that she was totally flabbergasted when she found out her former fiance, Matt Baier, had prescription pills on him during a press trip to New York. She even decided then and there she would call off the wedding to him because he wasn’t taking his sobriety seriously (amongst a host of other issues the pair have).

Amber Portwood has struggled with drug problems herself in the past. She went to rehab several times to kick her addiction, and being unable to do so, she ended up choosing to go to prison for five years instead of return to a program that wasn’t working for her. The reality star ended up spending a little bit less than two years behind bars, clocking in at 17 months.

Since then, she’s been on the straight and narrow and taking her sobriety seriously. The reality star has even opened up her own online clothing boutique in order to ensure her future beyond that of the Teen Mom franchise.

Recently, the star incorporated make-up to her brand and worked closely with a designer to ensure it was exactly what she wanted. However the names of some of the lipstick are causing fans to raise eyebrows.

Amber Portwood has recently released two lipsticks with very bizarrely named shades, considering her past with addiction, in addition to her former fiancé’s issues. The reality star has named two lipsticks on her Forever Haute website “Junkie” and “Rehab,” despite the fact that she has been struggling with self-medication for the past several years.

The Teen Mom OG star is doing much better these days, partially due to the fact that she is getting better mental health care. She has admitted that she has been diagnosed more than once with borderline personality disorder as well as bipolar disorder.

When Amber Portwood was using, she was attempting to self-medicate to help calm anxiety and depression, but now she’s taking a combination of three different drugs that help keep her mental health balanced.

And now that she and Matt Baier are no longer together, hopefully her mental health will be even more balanced.

[Featured Image by Amber Portwood/Instagram]