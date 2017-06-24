Kanye West’s Net Worth Is Astounding, So Why Does He Say He’s Broke?

Kanye West’s net worth is almost jaw-dropping, even though he insists that he’s broke and is $53 million in debt.

As In Touch Weekly reported, Yeezy loves to complain about his financial woes, even posting a confusing and self-pitying Twitter rant about his debt back in February 2016. Unfortunately, His Yeezyness has deleted his Twitter account, so those tweets won’t be embedded here. But of course, nothing you post on the internet ever goes away, no matter how valiantly you try to get rid of it. Here, courtesy of the Sun, is what he said.

“I write this to you my brothers while still 53 million dollars in personal debt… Please pray we overcome… This is my true heart… “my dreams brought me into debt and I’m close to seeing the light of day…”

So what caused Mr. Kim Kardashian to go broke, as he claimed? As Vanity Fair reported at the time, Kanye dumped a bunch of money into fashion, a notoriously fickle industry that requires huge investments up front, and doesn’t always pay off. His men’s label, Pastelle, only lasted seven months. His women’s line, called “Kaney West” (because of course it was), never even made it to stores.

So does that mean that Kanye is destitute? In a word, no. Look at it this way: if you walk into a casino with $150 in your pocket, and lose $50, you still have a hundred bucks.

Multiply that by a million, and you have Kanye West’s estimated net worth: it’s estimated to be in the $145-160 million range.

Nor is his vast wealth going to dry up any time soon. Despite some well-documented flops, Yeezy is still selling records and filling stadiums. And some of his other endeavors, including his collaboration with show manufacturer Nike, are bringing in that sweet, sweet bank.

And let’s not forget that Kanye is married to Kim Kardashian, who was mad rich before she married Kanye and has gotten even richer since. Whether or not a judge will deem that Kim’s money should go to pay Kanye’s debts remains to be seen. And it also has to do with the intricacies of California marriage and bankruptcy law, which this writer doesn’t deign to begin to understand. So there’s that.

