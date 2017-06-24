Fire Engulfs D.C. Apartment Building — People Jump From Windows (Video)

An early morning fire on Saturday engulfed an apartment building that housed 200 residents, many of whom were at home and asleep as this 3 a.m. fire blazed. This fire at a D.C. apartment building quickly turned into a rescue mission with firefighters and EMTs removing residents through windows and down ladders to safety. The three-alarm fire broke out in a four-story building and it spread quickly, causing some people to jump to safety out the windows of their apartment before help arrived.

The D.C. Fire Department reports they were called to a fire at about 3 a.m. and they arrived to find the four-story apartment building engulfed in flames. When the fire crews arrived, there were residents that needed rescuing from inside the building were this intense fire was burning.

According to WJLA.com, crews went into the interior of the building to fight the fire so they could rescue those still inside, including children. The fire broke out on the 1300 block of Peabody Street NW.

A bystander captured the rescue effort on camera. You can see the people being helped out windows and down ladders from this inferno. The video was posted to Twitter, which you can see below in a tweet.

Peabody St. we are rescuing numerous people via ladders. Fire top floor being knocked down. Heavy smoke 3 floors. pic.twitter.com/c2FExcQHn7 — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) June 24, 2017

Total 4 FF's now tx to hosp. minor injs. Shout out to our Northern neighbors @mcfrs. Their Aerial Tower 719 operating on scene. pic.twitter.com/Sbhhtlpxzs — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) June 24, 2017

According to WTOP News, the firefighters and EMTs rescued the trapped residents through the structure’s windows and down ladders. As you can see in the video below, the structure’s windows glowed bright yellow from the fire blazing inside. Flames are seen shooting through the roof of the building as well. The fire department posted their own video of the fire, which is seen in the tweet below.

We have had to resume outside attack on Peabody St fire. Media staging 14th & Peabody Sts NW. We have only had 1 Pt. Tx with a minor inj. pic.twitter.com/s2hbDfR7ca — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) June 24, 2017

The fire engulfed the building forcing the firefighters to fight this blaze from both inside and outside of the dwelling. Four firefighters and a civilian were hospitalized and several residents received medical attention on the scene. There were no life-threatening injuries or casualties reported in this fire.

Heavy pockets of fire still persist top floor & attic. Rehabbing firefighters on the initial attack. pic.twitter.com/SBb9wdhbTE — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) June 24, 2017

The fire continued on for hours and as the sun came up reports indicated there were still pockets of fire on the top floor and attic of the building. According to WTOP News, more than 200 people are displaced from their homes due to this fire. The Red Cross is on the scene helping those left homeless by the blaze.

This fire had more than 15o firefighters fighting the flames of this four-story building. The apartment house on Peabody is located near Walmart. There is no word as of yet as to how this fire started or where the fire originated from in this building.

