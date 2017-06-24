Kailyn Lowry and her two sons, seven-year-old Isaac and three-year-old Lincoln, are saying “goodbye” to St. Thomas after a days-long vacation on the island.

As she prepares to give birth to baby number three, the Teen Mom 2 star has embarked on a series of vacations, the latest of which took her and her boys to the Virgin Islands. As fans may recall, Kailyn Lowry told fans the trip would be their final vacation as a family of three before traveling south earlier this week.

“Until next time, St. Thomas,” Kailyn Lowry wrote in the caption of a photo of her two sons on Instagram on June 24.

Throughout her trip, Kailyn Lowry shared tons of photos of herself and her sons, one of which featured the boys on a bridge above the sand and another that showed Isaac and Lincoln posing in front of rocks that were covered with island lizards.

Once Kailyn Lowry arrives back to her home in Delaware, she and her sons will be getting ready for their new addition, who is expected to arrive sometime this summer. As she previously explained, she will be waiting until the child’s birth to learn of the gender, just as she did with her two oldest children.

A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Jun 24, 2017 at 4:56am PDT

Kailyn Lowry was faced with rumors of a pregnancy earlier this year but for weeks, she stayed silent. Then, after receiving a congratulatory message from Jenelle Evans, she was forced to confirm the news.

At the time of her baby news confirmation, Kailyn Lowry, who already has two sons with two different men, admitted that her situation wasn’t ideal. Weeks later, she confirmed that the man who fathered her child, Chris Lopez, was not a man she was in a relationship with.

A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Jun 21, 2017 at 2:47pm PDT

To see more of Kailyn Lowry and her co-stars, including Jenelle Evans, Leah Messer, Chelsea Houska, and Briana DeJesus, who was added to the show earlier this year, tune into the upcoming eighth season of Teen Mom 2, which will premiere on MTV sometime later this summer.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]