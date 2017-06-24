Adele Surprises The Children Of London’s Deadly Grenfell Tower Fire

Adele is showing her support for the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire that is confirmed to have killed 79 people.

After initially visiting the scene of the fire and later making a surprise appearance at a local firehouse to show her support for the firefighters who risked their lives to save those trapped, Adele has now rallied around the victims once again after performing an impromptu concert for the young victims.

Avondale Park Primary School, which is located in North Kensington, London, just five minutes away from Grenfell Tower, revealed on social media that the “Hello” singer had visited the school this week and performed a very special show for the children.

“As a school that really needed a boost, it meant the world to have Adele visit us,” the school wrote on Twitter on June 23. “Our children will never forget it! #GreenforGrenfell.”

The primary school attached two photos of the star’s surprise appearance to the tweet, which showed Adele performing an outdoor concert for the hundreds of children who attend the primary school. It’s thought that she then met and signed autographs for the children and teachers.

Instagram user Connor Sev, who appears to be a teacher at the London primary, shared a selfie with Adele and joked that he found it hard to stay “composed and professional” when the superstar stopped by to comfort the Grenfell Tower victims.

As a school that really needed a boost, it meant the world to have Adele visit us. Our children will never forget it! #GreenforGrenfell pic.twitter.com/lMsiazAg64 — Avondale Park (@Avondale_Park) June 23, 2017

Sev also revealed in his post that the singer hung around at the Kensington school after performing for the kids and even got in on a P.E. lesson by playing tennis with the year five children, aged nine and 10.

It’s thought that a number of children who previously lived in the now burnt out 24-storey tower block attend the school while others are from the surrounding area and likely know those affected by the horrific fire.

This is just Adele’s latest sweet gesture for the victims of the Grenfell Tower tragedy.

Social media users at the scene posted various photos of the Londoner and her husband Simon Konecki visiting the area one day after the fire, while People reported that the singer was seen comforting victims on the streets below the building, which was still partially ablaze at the time.

In the days that followed, Adele then showed her support once again and paid an impromptu visit to a Chelsea fire house to see the firefighters who headed into the building and saved many lives.

The star took cake and sat and talked to the fire fighters. One of the brave men who headed into the building told BBC News that they had no idea she was coming and kept things extremely low key while she chatted with the men and women who risked their lives to save others.

He also confirmed that Adele then joined them in a minutes silence for the Grenfell victims while another firefighter, who shared photos of her surprise visit on Facebook, noted that despite her worldwide fame and millions of dollars she was extremely down to earth and interested in hearing their stories.

“Lovely girl, genuinely grounded, interested and humbled. Beautiful,” he said of the mom.

What do you think of Adele’s latest sweet gesture for the youngest victims of the Grenfell Tower fire?

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS]